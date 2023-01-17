Read full article on original website
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
LP&L customers slated to shop electric providers in Summer 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas – Out of the 72 cities that own their electric utilities in the Lone Star State, Lubbock is the third largest system behind San Antonio and Austin. Unlike those cities, Lubbock will have the ability to choose power providers. “We’re the first city to voluntarily do this,” said Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) […]
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!. The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds. The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and...
Girl Scout Cookie season officially underway in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out your wallets because the Girl Scout cookie season has begun. The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas have received their shipments of cookies at the Girl Scouts center and now they are making their rounds across Laredo. The girls are...
Gloomy Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It is Friday were in the 60s this morning for most of the day it will be cloudy. Today due to the cloudy skies temps are expected to stay in the 60s , a high of 65 with ENE winds 10mph. Rain chances continue for the night...
Pleasant Thursday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Thursday waking up in the mid 50s this morning with sunny skies . Not as warm today some sun and a few clouds a high of 77 with dry conditions. Tonight will be mostly cloudy a low of 55 with E winds . Tomorrow will be...
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
Winter is Coming
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a warm and dry January so far, the arrival of some winter weather seems out of place! Monday evening sees the beginning of bout of mixed rain and snow beginning to move into the area, continuing into the overnight hours. By early Tuesday morning, much of the rain and mixed precip will have converted to snow, which will continue throughout the day until daytime heating in the afternoon warms us up enough to bring back the mixed rain. Accumulation totals are in the air at the moment. The few models that run out that far vary, but anything ranging from a trace dusting to a couple inches is possible. As we draw closer, we’ll get a better picture of just what we’ll see.
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes
Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 16 weeks, eight women presented their entrepreneurship projects to Laredo business owners. The Mexican Consulate teamed up with MileOne to help host a set of workshops designed to help Mexican-American women expand their small business ideas. Jimena Morales, the director of Community and Cultural Affairs...
Not as Warm as Weather has Arrived From the Rockies
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will not be as warm as our weather is coming in from the Rockies and southern Great Plains. By Friday and Saturday, moist air will arrive aloft, bringing cloudier skies, cooler afternoon temperatures, and a slight chance of light showers. Our best chance of a few showers will be on Friday night or early Saturday.
Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around. Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community. The event will be jampacked...
Make-A-Wish treats Laredo teen to a shopping spree
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation tries to give children with critical illnesses strength, hope, and transformation. One young teenager with acute lymphoblastic leukemia got his wish granted on Friday morning. The Central and South Texas Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation took Nestor Daniel Rosas on a shopping spree...
Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo actor who once joined a team of misfits known as ‘The Suicide Squad’ is returning to the big screen. Julio Cesar Ruiz is an actor who was born and raised in Laredo and has always had big dreams of going into acting.
