LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a warm and dry January so far, the arrival of some winter weather seems out of place! Monday evening sees the beginning of bout of mixed rain and snow beginning to move into the area, continuing into the overnight hours. By early Tuesday morning, much of the rain and mixed precip will have converted to snow, which will continue throughout the day until daytime heating in the afternoon warms us up enough to bring back the mixed rain. Accumulation totals are in the air at the moment. The few models that run out that far vary, but anything ranging from a trace dusting to a couple inches is possible. As we draw closer, we’ll get a better picture of just what we’ll see.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO