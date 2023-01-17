ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS11

Kentuckians Barr, McGarvey named co-chairs of Bourbon Caucus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky congressmen will lead a congressional caucus formed more than a decade ago to promote policies strengthening the nation's bourbon industry. Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey will serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus for the 118th Congress, it was announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home

(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state's Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Indiana's top court weighing challenge to state abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — A top state lawyer on Thursday urged the Indiana Supreme Court to uphold the state’s Republican-backed abortion ban, even as the justices weighed whether they should decide its constitutionality before lower courts have fully considered the case. The state’s highest court heard arguments in a lawsuit...
INDIANA STATE
wftgam.com

KSP Release The Identity Of Body Found After Police Chase

Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. Investigators say the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County when a trooper doing routine traffic patrols spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The driver, 54-year-old David Reed from St. Petersburg, Florida, initially pulled over but then took off again. The chase ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile-marker 45. A search of Reed’s Lincoln MKX, revealed a woman’s body in a plastic tote. Officials say there was trauma to her face and other injuries to her body including evidence of something caused by a weapon with an edge. Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood. The body was later identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia. Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate but did not say where exactly that was. It is unclear why they were in Kentucky, and the citation said Reed’s relationship to Carder was that of a stranger. An autopsy is underway but the results are still pending. The investigation is ongoing.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
