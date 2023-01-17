Read full article on original website
Related
Democratic candidate for Kentucky attorney general launches candidacy; Republican Party reacts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Rep. Pamela Stevenson formally launched her candidacy for attorney general Thursday. She is the presumptive Democratic nominee and is the first Black woman to be nominated for the position in Kentucky. Freshman U.S. Congressman Morgan McGarvey, former House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins and former mayoral...
Kentuckians Barr, McGarvey named co-chairs of Bourbon Caucus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Kentucky congressmen will lead a congressional caucus formed more than a decade ago to promote policies strengthening the nation's bourbon industry. Republican Rep. Andy Barr and Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey will serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus for the 118th Congress, it was announced Friday.
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
'This is just the beginning': Kentucky governor details additional changes planned for juvenile justice system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect youth and staff, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear implemented some changes to the juvenile justice system by separating boys based on level of offense and creating a girls-only detention center. Now, Beshear is revealing additional steps to change the Department of Juvenile...
WLKY.com
McConnell announces millions in funding for colleges teaching cyber security in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is bringing his support for enhanced cybersecurity to the state. This morning, he announced $20 million in federal funding for workforce training in Kentucky. The University of Louisville could get a piece of the pie, but they’ll have to work for...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Kentucky lawmakers prioritize covering $16M in costs for Bowling Green veterans nursing home
(The Center Square) – Tax reform isn’t the only priority issue for Kentucky lawmakers during the early stages of the 2023 General Assembly session. Legislators have also worked to quickly pass a bill covering more than $16.6 million in additional costs for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. House Bill 2, sponsored by state Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, passed unanimously out of the House during the first week of this year’s 30-day session. The Senate is expected to take up the bill shortly after...
Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state's Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
'We had to prioritize': Kentucky State Police buys 780 body cameras for officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's one of the biggest police agencies in the Commonwealth, but for too long Kentucky State Police did not have body cameras. "Why did it take so long?" Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr. said. "It's truly the expense." The cameras themselves are an expense, while video storage...
'We need your help': Kentucky AG launches H.O.P.E. Initiative to end human trafficking
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron launched the H.O.P.E. Initiative to help stop human trafficking in Kentucky. Cameron's hope is to encourage landlords and communities to shut down illicit massage businesses throughout the commonwealth. Over the last four years, the attorney general said these businesses have grown by 71 percent.
Kentucky City and County Names Out-of-Staters Regularly Mispronounce
Those who don't live in Kentucky usually just take a flyer on how to pronounce some of the city and county names here in the Commonwealth. Not everything is as it seems in the Bluegrass State. We march--and speak(?)--to the beat of a different drummer. TROUBLE WITH KENTUCKY TOWN AND...
Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky. According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio. State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there...
Indiana's top court weighing challenge to state abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — A top state lawyer on Thursday urged the Indiana Supreme Court to uphold the state’s Republican-backed abortion ban, even as the justices weighed whether they should decide its constitutionality before lower courts have fully considered the case. The state’s highest court heard arguments in a lawsuit...
wftgam.com
KSP Release The Identity Of Body Found After Police Chase
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. Investigators say the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County when a trooper doing routine traffic patrols spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The driver, 54-year-old David Reed from St. Petersburg, Florida, initially pulled over but then took off again. The chase ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile-marker 45. A search of Reed’s Lincoln MKX, revealed a woman’s body in a plastic tote. Officials say there was trauma to her face and other injuries to her body including evidence of something caused by a weapon with an edge. Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood. The body was later identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of Huntington, West Virginia. Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate but did not say where exactly that was. It is unclear why they were in Kentucky, and the citation said Reed’s relationship to Carder was that of a stranger. An autopsy is underway but the results are still pending. The investigation is ongoing.
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
COVID-19 memorial at Kentucky State Capitol progressing, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has given an update on the progress of the COVID-19 memorial being built in Frankfort. The memorial will be placed in Monument Park on the State Capitol grounds and will be built using the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund. Construction is already underway...
cartercountytimes.com
Are prison and jail inmates and their keepers doomed to destruction?
A lawsuit filed in an Arkansas federal court last week is seeking millions in damages for the family of a prisoner who allegedly starved to death while being held in a county jail for. more than a year because he could not post a $100 bond on a traffic violation.
'I thought she was joking': Laurel County woman wins $222K in Kentucky Lottery
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — One lucky woman in Laurel County is the Kentucky Lottery's newest winner. Nicole Morgan won the lottery by playing a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. “I wagered 50 cents on Celtic Coins Jackpot when I noticed the horseshoe symbol appeared on my screen with,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0