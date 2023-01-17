ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MI

Detroit News

Friday's preps basketball: Redford Union tops Romulus in overtime thriller

Redford Union won a heart-pounding overtime game against Romulus, 72-69, in high school boys basketball on Friday. Central Michigan University football commit Jeramiah Austin-Jackson posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Redford Union. Redford Union's Kayden Turner, Amare Taylor, and Mike Myles all had 12 points to...
ROMULUS, MI
Detroit News

DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title

DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
BELLEVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus

The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

'I can see the vision': Ex-MSU star building Madonna football from scratch

Livonia — At Michigan State, they have the "Spartan Walk," the pregame march of the football team to Spartan Stadium, with hundreds if not thousands of fans lining the entire route, getting into the gameday mood. Seventy miles to the southeast, at Madonna University, they have the "Crusader Walk,"...
LIVONIA, MI
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MSU's oldest house gets a modern makeover. Take a look inside

East Lansing — For more than 15 years, the oldest house on Michigan State University’s campus sat unoccupied, despite its legacy of being the residence of the school president and a gathering place for the MSU community. Then, in 2019, former MSU President Samuel Stanley moved into Cowles...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit

Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history

Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
Kristen Walters

Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week

A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
LAKE ORION, MI

