Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Friday's preps basketball: Redford Union tops Romulus in overtime thriller
Redford Union won a heart-pounding overtime game against Romulus, 72-69, in high school boys basketball on Friday. Central Michigan University football commit Jeramiah Austin-Jackson posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Redford Union. Redford Union's Kayden Turner, Amare Taylor, and Mike Myles all had 12 points to...
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title
DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus
The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
candgnews.com
Five Iron Golf brings its simulators and ‘come hang out’ atmosphere to Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — While Michigan offers beautiful golf courses throughout the warmer months, it’s the longevity of the not-so-favorable months that leaves Michiganders stranded inside instead of on the greens. Looking to etch its name in Michigan as a go-to golf simulator, Five Iron Golf opened its doors...
Detroit News
'I can see the vision': Ex-MSU star building Madonna football from scratch
Livonia — At Michigan State, they have the "Spartan Walk," the pregame march of the football team to Spartan Stadium, with hundreds if not thousands of fans lining the entire route, getting into the gameday mood. Seventy miles to the southeast, at Madonna University, they have the "Crusader Walk,"...
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Detroit News
MSU's oldest house gets a modern makeover. Take a look inside
East Lansing — For more than 15 years, the oldest house on Michigan State University’s campus sat unoccupied, despite its legacy of being the residence of the school president and a gathering place for the MSU community. Then, in 2019, former MSU President Samuel Stanley moved into Cowles...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
This Wayne County Sports Bar Serves Up a Monster 10 Pound Burger
When this Wayne County sports bar uses the catchphrase "go big or go home", they mean it. Seriously, they really mean it. When it comes to their insane 100-pound pizza, gigantic two-pound tacos, or monster 10-pound burger, it's obvious that size really does matter at Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar.
Detroit News
'Opportunity knocks': Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes most of bigger role
East Lansing — Early this week, after Michigan State had dropped a one-point decision at home to Purdue just a day after it found out it would be without forward Malik Hall for an extended period, coach Tom Izzo talked about taking advantage of the opportunity. He recalled his...
Detroit News
Trieu: Michigan could battle Ohio State for 'high-motor' pass-rusher Marquise Lightfoot
Michigan and Ohio State might be waging a Midwest battle for one of the top pass-rushers in the region as Chicago Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot, who has long had a Michigan offer, was offered by the Buckeyes this week. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson came into the school...
Detroit News
Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit
Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Maize n Brew
Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history
Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
Detroit News
Freshman center Jaxon Kohler helps MSU knock off No. 23 Rutgers, 70-57
East Lansing – There’s no doubt the games are coming fast and furious for Michigan State, but as the Spartans realized on Thursday night, that doesn’t have to be all bad. Even with a sluggish start, Michigan State put Monday’s crushing one-point loss to No. 3 Purdue...
HometownLife.com
Joe Butch Cheesesteaks opens in Farmington, puts emphasis on high-quality rib eye
The owners of Joe Butch Cheesesteaks in downtown Farmington aren't playing around when it comes to meat. Sandwich shops are common, so they think their new business at 33171 Grand River Ave. has to be unique if they want it to survive. "We have to be different," said Johnny Dababneh,...
Detroit News
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next week
A major grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new supermarket location in Michigan next week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Meijer will be opening its newest Michigan grocery store location in Lake Orion, according to the company's website.
