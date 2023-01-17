Read full article on original website
Paterson Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Would-Be Victim, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer from Paterson who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. Larry Urtarte, 28, allegedly called an 88-year-old man pretending he was his grandson on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Urtarte said he'd been in an accident and needed money, detectives said.
Barber Busted With Cocaine, $20K In Bergen Traffic Stop: Prosecutor
A 29-year-old driver from Rhode Island was found during a Bergen County traffic stop with $20,000 and two kilograms of cocaine, authorities said.Izander Lopez-Cruz, a barber, was stopped on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and later charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and money launder…
Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three
NEW YORK, NY – Aubrey Ammonds, a father of three, was shot and killed at around 7 pm on September 7th outside 781 Belmont Avenue in East New York. On Thursday, the NYPD arrested 24-year-old Stephen Gardner for his murder. Gardner was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police arrived on the scene in September to find Ammonds shot multiple times, unresponsive. He was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ammonds was survived by his three children Aubrey Elijah, Aubrianna & August; Ammonds-General. The post Brooklyn man arrested and charged for murder of Aubrey Ammonds, father of three appeared first on Shore News Network.
4th Newark Thief Jailed for Stealing Luxury Handbags Worth $94K
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Four Newark people, who admitted stealing 34 pricey designer handbags from an exclusive East Hampton N.Y. boutique – then led police on a high-speed chase across Long Island – will be doing time in New York State prisons. The last of those four, Baseemah Tamika Davis, 34, was sentenced Tuesday in Suffolk County District Court to two to six years behind bars for her role in a March 3, 2022 “swarm-and-snatch robbery” at a chic Balenciaga boutique in East Hampton Village. Davis pleaded guilty to criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk...
Woman Admits Stealing $1M Lottery Winnings From Ticket Bought At Glen Cove Store
A 34-year-old woman is facing years in prison after admitting that she stole her cousin’s $1 million winning lottery ticket purchased on Long Island and tried keeping the bulk of the winnings for herself. Iris Argueta, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny in...
fox5ny.com
Man, 19, fatally shot outside Queens nightclub; woman also injured
NEW YORK - A shooting outside a nightclub early Saturday morning in Elmhurst left a 19-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old woman injured, the New York City Police Department said. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. outside Amadeus Nightclub, located at 79-51 Albion Ave. According to police, a dispute...
Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday. John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing
A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: 3 Jersey City gang members charged for cocaine selling conspiracy, weapons offenses
Three Jersey City gang members were charged for their roles in a cocaine selling conspiracy, along with weapons offenses, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, also known as “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey City, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Man propositions, threatens teen girl in Brooklyn
Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of propositioning a girl then threatening her in Brooklyn earlier this week, authorities said.
Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark
A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Shooter at Kings Plaza Shopping Center gets 9 Years for attempted murder
A 20-year-old man from the Bronx was sentenced to nine years in prison on Jan. 10 for a shooting incident at the Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn that left two teenage boys injured. Timothy Briggs had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November for the shooting that took place...
Officials: 4 people facing charges related to alligator found in Neptune
The Monmouth County SPCA says East Orange resident Savion Mendez initially purchased the young alligator at a reptile expo in Pennsylvania and brought it back to New Jersey.
Man charged in North Jersey fatal shooting
A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Irvington Wednesday night, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Jonathan Quallis, 32, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.
Man dies after being shoved onto subway tracks in NYC, police say
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after he was shoved onto subway tracks during an altercation in Manhattan Friday, police said. The incident happened at the station at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side just before 2 a.m., according to the NYPD. The 34-year-old victim was involved in a […]
Former NYPD detective accused of lying to build drug cases stands trial for perjury
The NY State Criminal Court building in Lower Manhattan Joseph Franco could spend up to seven years in prison if convicted. [ more › ]
Man slams woman's head against Brooklyn subway door in unprovoked attack
A man slammed a woman’s head into a subway train door in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, police said Friday as they released video of a suspect.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a group of people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month. Three females and a male entered Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road, on January 7...
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
