The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday as we hurdle towards next month's 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. One player who has a good chance of being there is Kings center Domantas Sabonis. The son of Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis has been stuffing stat sheets on a nightly basis, averaging 18.8 points, 12.6 rebounds (to lead the NBA) and 7.2 assists per game and he's coming off his fifth triple-double of the season on Friday night. So does that mean you should be plugging Sabonis back into your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday with the Kings taking on Joel Embiid and the 76ers?

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO