NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
NBC Sports
Kerr explains snapping at Poole; Steph defends exchange
Jordan Poole has experienced a lot during his four NBA seasons. Nonetheless, he still has quite a bit of learning to do, and that's something Warriors coach Steve Kerr continuously is trying to get through to his young guard. During the Warriors' 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics
The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at TD Garden, the Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA. Whoever faces the Warriors in the playoffs, they're going to be sweating. Now, the Warriors of course need to get to the postseason first before any of that talk can begin.
NBC Sports
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
NBC Sports
How Tatum made Celtics history in multiple ways in win vs. Warriors
The Boston Celtics' exciting overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night wasn't pretty by any means. In fact, it was one of their ugliest victories of the 2022-23 NBA season. But winning is all that really matters, and the Celtics finally ended the Warriors'...
NBC Sports
Ex-Giant Belt cracks cruel joke on almost signing with Dodgers
If there’s anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it’s having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was...
NBC Sports
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
NBC Sports
The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors
The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
Dual-Threat Athlete: Texans Laremy Tunsil Nails First Shot At Rockets Game
While enjoying his NFL off-season, Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil nailed his first shot at the Houston Rockets' home game against the Hornets Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
Twitter erupts over Steph's wild buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Roughly seven months after one of the greatest games of his NBA career, Steph Curry returned to TD Garden on Thursday and left the Boston crowd stunned again. With the Warriors trailing by two points in the final seconds of the first half, Curry picked Jayson Tatum's pocket, grabbed the loose ball and heaved it from beyond the half-court logo, nailing the shot as the buzzer sounded, giving Golden State a 55-54 lead at the break.
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Flyers' uninspiring performance results in a bad loss to Blackhawks
The Flyers took a step backward Thursday night with a flat performance in front of their fans. They stumbled to the Blackhawks, 4-1, at the Wells Fargo Center. Morgan Frost scored the Flyers' lone goal. Chicago came to Philadelphia allowing 3.69 goals per game and with a 3-11-2 road record.
No. 11 Arizona ends No. 5 UCLA’s 14-game win streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and No. 11 Arizona withstood a late rally to end No. 5 UCLA’s 14-game winning streak with a 58-52 victory on Saturday. The Wildcats (17-3, 5-3 Pac-12) appeared to be cruising to their biggest...
CBS Sports
NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for January 21 include Anthony Edwards
The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Saturday as we hurdle towards next month's 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. One player who has a good chance of being there is Kings center Domantas Sabonis. The son of Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis has been stuffing stat sheets on a nightly basis, averaging 18.8 points, 12.6 rebounds (to lead the NBA) and 7.2 assists per game and he's coming off his fifth triple-double of the season on Friday night. So does that mean you should be plugging Sabonis back into your NBA DFS lineups on Saturday with the Kings taking on Joel Embiid and the 76ers?
NBC Sports
JMG shows why Warriors coveted him in impressive return
Over the offseason, the Warriors lost a combination of veteran experience and toughness with players who have had to fight and claw to make a name for themselves in the NBA. Those components are vital to a championship team, and have factored into the Warriors' slow start this season. That's...
NBC Sports
Marcus Smart responds to Gary Payton's hefty praise
It's no secret Gary Payton is a fan of Marcus Smart. The Hall of Famer presented Smart with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last spring and heaped praise on his familiar play style. "You're a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told the Boston...
NBC Sports
Refs blew whopping five calls in favor of Boston in OT win over Golden State
The Celtics' 121-118 overtime win to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden certainly lived up to the hype of a 2022 Finals rematch, with the Cs come away victorious and stretching their win streak to eight. But on the other side of the score column, Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
NBC Sports
Shannon Sharpe, Grizzlies players and Tee Morant (Ja’s father) have to be separated courtside
LOS ANGELES — Shannon Sharpe’s combative personality isn’t just for television. Sharpe was courtside when the Lakers hosted the Grizzlies and got into it with a group of Memphis players just after the halftime buzzer. Everything started with Dillon Brooks, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams joined in, as did Tee Morant, Ja’s father, who was also sitting courtside near the Grizzlies bench.
NBC Sports
NHL trade rumors: Where Bruins stand in Bo Horvat sweepstakes
Bo Horvat is the most popular name in the rumor mill with the March 3 NHL trade deadline about six weeks away. The Vancouver Canucks center is enjoying the best season of his career with 49 points (30 goals, 19 assists) in 43 games. He is one goal shy of his previous career high set last season.
