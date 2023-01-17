A controversial ingredient may be making a comeback

NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – A controversial culinary ingredient may be making a comeback: MSG.

Once widely used, the seasoning was shunned over perceived health concerns and social stigma. But recent research shows the flavor booster is safe to consume.

At this Arlington, Virginia takeout restaurant “Lucky Danger”, Chef Tim Ma’s “Secret ingredient” isn’t really a secret… and a pinch can be more than enough.

“MSG, so it’s very little,” Ma said.

It’s a seasoning with a controversial history. Many Americans grew up hearing it’s unhealthy or even dangerous to consume. But now, some like Ma are challenging that idea.

“I will say, every dish has it in there, and we actually sit it here on the wok station because it’s the last component of every dish that goes out,” Ma said.

Chef and author Kenji Lopez- Alt says the safety of MSG, or monosodium glutamate, first came into question in 1968, when a doctor wrote a letter to the New England journal of medicine titled “Chinese restaurant syndrome”.

“This wasn’t a published study, this wasn’t any kind of based in science, it was a letter written to the journal saying “Hey I’ve noticed when I go to Chinese restaurants and eat MSG rich foods I get these certain symptoms,” Lopez-Alt said.

After others reported similar symptoms, an MSG backlash began…

“Of course, the whole idea has sort of racist undertones as well,” Lopez-Alt said.

Some people still claim to experience symptoms such as headaches or drowsiness after eating foods containing MSG, but recent scientific research shows that, when consumed in moderation, MSG is harmless.

While MSG is often associated with Asian cuisine, it’s long been an ingredient in American foods…from Campbell’s soups and Heinz ketchup to KFC and Chic-Fil-A.

Back at Lucky Danger, Ma’s slogan is “American Chinese by a Chinese American.”

