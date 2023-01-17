ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

A controversial ingredient may be making a comeback

By Michael George (CBS Newspath)
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eGvEG_0kHt8bLt00

NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – A controversial culinary ingredient may be making a comeback: MSG.

Once widely used, the seasoning was shunned over perceived health concerns and social stigma. But recent research shows the flavor booster is safe to consume.

At this Arlington, Virginia takeout restaurant “Lucky Danger”, Chef Tim Ma’s “Secret ingredient” isn’t really a secret… and a pinch can be more than enough.

“MSG, so it’s very little,” Ma said.

Sesame becomes 9th major food allergen in US

It’s a seasoning with a controversial history. Many Americans grew up hearing it’s unhealthy or even dangerous to consume. But now, some like Ma are challenging that idea.

“I will say, every dish has it in there, and we actually sit it here on the wok station because it’s the last component of every dish that goes out,” Ma said.

Chef and author Kenji Lopez- Alt says the safety of MSG, or monosodium glutamate, first came into question in 1968, when a doctor wrote a letter to the New England journal of medicine titled “Chinese restaurant syndrome”.

“This wasn’t a published study, this wasn’t any kind of based in science, it was a letter written to the journal saying “Hey I’ve noticed when I go to Chinese restaurants and eat MSG rich foods I get these certain symptoms,” Lopez-Alt said.

After others reported similar symptoms, an MSG backlash began…

“Of course, the whole idea has sort of racist undertones as well,” Lopez-Alt said.

Some people still claim to experience symptoms such as headaches or drowsiness after eating foods containing MSG, but recent scientific research shows that, when consumed in moderation, MSG is harmless.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

While MSG is often associated with Asian cuisine, it’s long been an ingredient in American foods…from Campbell’s soups and Heinz ketchup to KFC and Chic-Fil-A.

Back at Lucky Danger, Ma’s slogan is “American Chinese by a Chinese American.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: Body of missing Pennsylvania mother found in ‘shallow grave’

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The body of missing Montgomery County mother, Jennifer Brown, has been found. During a press conference on Wednesday, January 18, Montgomery County District Attorney, Kevin Steele, announced “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,”. After two weeks of investigations, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
TheStreet

KFC Getting Rid of a Menu Classic Nationwide

While Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's launching new wrap as part of menu update

McDonald’s is set to launch a new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on January 4, made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap, as part of an update to the menu. The warp will...
TheStreet

McDonald's Makes a Surprise Menu Addition for the New Year

In recent months, really since the pandemic, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report has been a bit stingy when it comes to new releases. The fast-food giant has made a few small menu additions, and it did bring back the McRib for a supposed farewell tour, but aside from the seasonal addition of the Shamrock Shake, new limited-time-offers (LTOs) have been pretty sparse.
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App

Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item

Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
OMAHA, NE
WTAJ

WTAJ

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy