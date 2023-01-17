ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fatal double shooting in Wellington: PBSO

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a fatal shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a fatal double shooting on Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived they...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Person of interest in MLK Day shooting proclaims innocence on Facebook Live

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday Johnson is no longer a person of interest at this time. Twenty-seven year old Frederick Johnson Jr., who also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, surrendered to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Two Teens Charged After Shots Fired in Okeechobee Neighborhood

Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: The sound of gunshots fired around the 300 Block of NW 32nd Avenue prompted multiple 911 calls to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Monday and resulted in the arrest of two teens on multiple felony counts. When Deputies arrived in the area they...
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Jan. 18

Caitlynn Jane Butts, 32, of the 2300 block of 16th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): failure to appear, introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Jennifer Jay Dice, 37, of the 1500 block of 40th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $10,500 bond; Charge(s): possession of...
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy