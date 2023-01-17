Read full article on original website
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
cw34.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
cw34.com
'Help us stop the violence:' Ongoing shootings and no arrests bring fear to residents
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A community in Fort Pierce remains on edge after the mass shooting at a family event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and still no arrests. The shooting at Ellis Park Monday evening left a young mother dead and 11 others hurt. “Help us...
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's claim.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
Private Security Firm Canceled Before Deadly Shooting At MLK Day Event
Officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office say they were not informed that organizers of Monday's event had canceled the services of a security company and that's why only two deputies were at the car show. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility
Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
cw34.com
Fatal double shooting in Wellington: PBSO
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a fatal shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a fatal double shooting on Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived they...
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could have helped': New insight into security at Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Pierce security guard company says his team was canceled the night before the Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where eight people were shot. Edmundo Moreno is the owner of Elite Tactical Solutions LLC. Moreno said he...
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. City officials have not responded to how that grant money was spent.
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives.
cw34.com
Person of interest in MLK Day shooting proclaims innocence on Facebook Live
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday Johnson is no longer a person of interest at this time. Twenty-seven year old Frederick Johnson Jr., who also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation, surrendered to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office around two o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to an arrest report.
wflx.com
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets. "Who would have known that at a Martin Luther King Day event, there would be...
wqcs.org
Two Teens Charged After Shots Fired in Okeechobee Neighborhood
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: The sound of gunshots fired around the 300 Block of NW 32nd Avenue prompted multiple 911 calls to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Monday and resulted in the arrest of two teens on multiple felony counts. When Deputies arrived in the area they...
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
A Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce was supposed to have private security, according to county permits, but organizers canceled it without warning deputies, authorities said.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Jan. 18
Caitlynn Jane Butts, 32, of the 2300 block of 16th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): failure to appear, introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Jennifer Jay Dice, 37, of the 1500 block of 40th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $10,500 bond; Charge(s): possession of...
click orlando
Woman missing out of Marion found safe by Martin County deputies, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: Marion County investigators on Friday announced 23-year-old Carly Danielle Axen — who had been reported missing and was feared to be endangered after last being seen Dec. 10 — was found safe by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. ORIGINAL: Marion County...
