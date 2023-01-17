Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
WA Cities Largely Fund Transportation Systems Locally (76%); Only 16% From State & 8% From Feds
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Transportation Commission today heard from local transportation partners for a look at 2023 legislative priorities. Brandy DeLange, Government Relations Advocate for the Association of Washington Cities, discussed city transportation needs. City streets accommodate 26% of statewide vehicle miles traveled and cities maintain 25,000...
koze.com
Washington Bill Would Remove Statewide Firearm Preemption
OLYMPIA, WA – For 30 years, local towns, cities, and counties have been blocked from taking their own action to prevent gun violence. This is because of a statewide preemption of local gun regulations. A bill introduced by a King County senator, SB 5446, would remove that preemption so local municipalities may have the flexibility to make decisions that are best for their communities.
koze.com
Washington State Wealth Tax Introduced
The Washington State Wealth Tax would tax extreme wealth derived from the ownership of stocks, bonds, and other financial assets with the proceeds dedicated to education, housing, disability services, and tax credits for working families. OLYMPIA, WA – At a news conference today, Washington State Senator Noel Frame (D-Seattle) and...
koze.com
Regional Geographic Features Renamed Due to Derogatory Names
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names today unanimously approved a name change of a water spring in Garfield County as part of an effort to replace feature names containing a derogatory word. In November 2021, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior declared “sq–w” a derogatory term and implemented procedures to remove it from federal usage. The order also established a task force to change existing geographic feature names currently containing that term.
koze.com
Washington Community Economic Revitalization Board Invests More Than $10 million in Four Counties
OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board today approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements intended to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state. One of the recipients is the Port of Whitman County, which was approved for a $5 million loan for the “Biotechnology Ag Campus” project to acquire an approximately 100-acre property and begin site preparation for the construction of a biodiesel facility.
koze.com
Idahoans Can Get Help with Unemployment Insurance at Labor Mobile Offices
Idahoans out of work through no fault of their own can get help filing for unemployment insurance through Idaho Department of Labor staff in local and mobile office locations throughout the state. Labor staff, known as unemployment insurance navigators, are available by appointment or through walk-in consultations during certain hours....
