OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board today approved $10 million in low interest loans and $75,000 in grants for economic development and public infrastructure improvements intended to spur business growth and job creation in communities throughout the state. One of the recipients is the Port of Whitman County, which was approved for a $5 million loan for the “Biotechnology Ag Campus” project to acquire an approximately 100-acre property and begin site preparation for the construction of a biodiesel facility.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO