Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘We lost everything in our studio’: KPRC 2 Investigates obtains video showing devastating Winter Street Studios blast
HOUSTON – An arsonist on the move... It’s what KPRC 2 Investigates identified after obtaining surveillance video of the devastating blast at Winter Street Studios. The video from Dec. 22 shows the moment the blast damaged over 70 studios, costing over 100 artists their livelihoods, according to building officials.
Click2Houston.com
New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues
HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
Click2Houston.com
Iconic Houston staple Spanish Village Mexican Restaurant to permanently close doors in March, owner says
HOUSTON – After 70 years, Spanish Village, the iconic, popular Third Ward restaurant will permanently close its doors at the end of March. Restaurant owner Steve Rogers said in a release that he promises the restaurant’s legacy “will live on in an upcoming project to be announced at a later date,” according to a news release.
Click2Houston.com
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
Click2Houston.com
Bucket list on a budget: These 12 essential Houston experiences are completely FREE
This is the Things to Do newsletter, a preview of local events assembled by the KPRC 2 Digital Team and delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Gorgeous greenery, incredible museums and music, mouthwatering food -- Houston has it all. That said, enjoying everything the city has...
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said. The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road. Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview...
Click2Houston.com
Houston patients struggle to find Ozempic as popularity for weight loss drugs skyrockets across social media
HOUSTON – The drug Semaglutide was initially marketed under the name Ozempic to manage type two diabetes. Last year, Semaglutide was approved by the FDA to be used for weight loss under the name Wegovy. Social media has nicknamed them “skinny pens” because they help people drop significant weight...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for man who attempted to fire gun inside Meyerland store before stealing bike
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun and firing it inside a Meyerland store last month. On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 8700 block of West Loop South around 3:40 p.m. Officers said a man...
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
Contract worker rescued after being trapped inside 10-foot trench for more than an hour, HFD says
HOUSTON – A contract worker for the City of Houston was rescued after being trapped inside a 10-foot trench in west Houston Friday morning. The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an entrapment at Riverview Way and Briar Ridge Drive near Tanglewood around 11 a.m. HFD said three...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sleeping in abandoned RV in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while sleeping in an RV in Houston’s Third Ward Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street around 1:35 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Robbery suspect flees on scooter with box of Pringles after pistol-whipping victim in face, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for help in finding a man accused of robbing another man by stealing a box of Pringles outside a southeast Houston convenience store on Christmas Eve. The robbery happened in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Surveillance video showed...
Click2Houston.com
‘The math is not mathin’: Turkey Leg Hut responds to $1.2 million lawsuit filed by US Foods over late grocery bill
HOUSTON – Well known for its celebrity sightings just as much as it is for its great food, a wildly popular Houston restaurant is in the headlines for not paying its bills, according to a recently filed lawsuit. Turkey Leg Hut, with lines wrapped around the corner for its...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says
JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman injured during drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after police say they were injured during a drive-by shooting in north Houston on Thursday night. According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 3400 block of Cortlandt Street at around 8 p.m. Officers who...
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m just distraught ‘: Mother demands answers after 4-year-old child was found wandering outside of school; Daycare driver allegedly left him unattended
HOUSTON – A disagreement over whether a childcare center left a four-year-old boy at school unattended has left his mother demanding answers. “I’m just distraught right now. I can’t even think straight. Why would they do this to him? He’s only four years old,” said Melissa Luna.
Click2Houston.com
More than 100 catalytic converters stolen from dealership over the years may force owner to close, he says
HOUSTON – One northwest side business owner says he is at his wit’s end because crooks keep breaking into the lot of his car dealership to steal catalytic converters, and vandalize vehicles. He now has a stack of police reports that date back years but tells KPRC 2...
Click2Houston.com
Third time the charm? Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas delayed again
HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back a second time to March 27, creating a third sentencing date. It was last summer when Thomas...
