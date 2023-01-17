ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues

HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says

JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
JAMAICA BEACH, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I’m just distraught ‘: Mother demands answers after 4-year-old child was found wandering outside of school; Daycare driver allegedly left him unattended

HOUSTON – A disagreement over whether a childcare center left a four-year-old boy at school unattended has left his mother demanding answers. “I’m just distraught right now. I can’t even think straight. Why would they do this to him? He’s only four years old,” said Melissa Luna.
HOUSTON, TX

