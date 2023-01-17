Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home
OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
klkntv.com
Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
WOWT
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment. According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old
At a 27-year-old Lincoln man's sentencing for manslaughter Tuesday, the prosecutor said it was important to remember who the victim was and why his death was a loss not only to his family but also the community. "I think that's what's most important to focus on in this," Deputy Lancaster...
WOWT
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of South 18th...
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced for DUI crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man did not receive the maximum sentence Wednesday after pleading “no contest” in a drunk-driving crash that left two women and an 8-month-old unborn baby dead. Facing a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, Zachary Paulison was instead sentenced Wednesday to...
WOWT
Lincoln Police investigate shooting in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting occurred at around 10:18 a.m. We’ve confirmed one person was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown at this time. This...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm-, drug-related charges puts Omaha man in prison for 5 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Five years in prison was given to an Omaha man after he was convicted for firearm- and drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Gary Ross, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 13. He was charged for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ross received a term of 61 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
22-year-old sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two
OMAHA, Neb. — When Darla Bengtson got a late-night call on March 31, 2022, she expected news of her grandson's birth. Instead, she was asked to go to the scene of her pregnant daughter’s death. "They had a difficult time telling us that they would need dental records...
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
WOWT
13-year-old leads troopers on chase
Washington County small businesses could be in jeopardy if proposed zoning changes are passed. Plow crews working overnight to ensure roads are safe. Plows are continuing to work overnight to ensure the roads are safe for commuters. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child. Updated: 7 hours...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
fox42kptm.com
Increase in vehicle break-ins on campus prompts warning to UNMC
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — An increase of vehicle break-ins has prompted a warning from the University of Nebraska Department of Public Safety. The department says there has been an increase in motor vehicle break-ins in the parking lots and garages, specifically on the UNMC campus. In addition to breaking...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Man distracts shopper at Lincoln Hy-Vee while woman steals her wallet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are still searching for answers after a theft in October. A woman had her wallet stolen while grocery shopping at the Hy-Vee at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Police say a man started a conversation with her about the ham she was purchasing,...
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
