Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/20/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Jan. 20:. At 4:10 a.m. to Meeteetse Lane for an emergency medical response. At 9:48 a.m. to Quacker Avenue for an emergency medical response. At 1:04 p.m. to South Emerson Avenue for an emergency...
Battalion chief: Fire leaves 1 unit of a building uninhabitable
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Nobody was injured in a fire that started this morning on the ground floor of one of the four units of a building in Gillette, Campbell County Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Fox said. Fifteen firefighters and two fire chiefs responded to the fire at 11:46...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CHINS, Jan. 19, N. Gurley Avenue, GPD. Officers responded to the...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 18, Fairview Road, CCSO. A maroon 2004 Chevrolet Silverado...
Gillette Police: One of two teenagers reported missing Jan. 18 located
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A teenage girl who reportedly went missing yesterday evening has been found, but a runaway boy who she was seen with is still missing, according to the Gillette Police Department. Gillette Police were notified of the incident by a 36-year-old woman around 6 p.m. on Jan....
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 14
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 8 through January 14 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
Campbell County divorces through January 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 4 through Jan 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Theresa...
Obituaries: Case; Hart; Morgan; Meister; Wasserberger
Jeremiah David Case: June 11, 1983 — January 11, 2023. Jeremiah David Case was born on June 11, 1983 in Laramie, Wyoming. He was joyful with a big personality who loved his family dearly and was always ready for the next big adventure in life. His soul loved the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming and he always talked about going to go explore the mountain wilderness of Alaska someday. His life was diverse and abundant which made him a captivating story teller. He could help anyone through a difficult time because he had the ability to find humor in the most mundane life circumstances. He was the type of guy that made friends quickly and was always willing to offer a helping hand. He was a “hand”, a cowboy through and through, he also developed skills in carpentry and operating heavy equipment.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 16, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. Officers cited a 17-year-old...
Man flees custody because he ‘just wanted to go home,’ charged with felony escape
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man arrested for interference has been charged with escape after he allegedly tried to give sheriff’s deputies the slip while being evaluated for a medical event, local law enforcement said Thursday. Christian Oueilha has been charged with felony escape from official detention after he...
Burrito fundraiser raises over $1K for family of Brian Harris ￼￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A local baker’s fundraising effort to help the family of a recently deceased man has concluded with over $1,000 raised. Megan Aalbers, the baker who took it upon herself to sell breakfast burritos to raise money to help Billy Harris whose son, Brian, died on New Year’s Eve, said she couldn’t say exactly how much was raised out of respect for the Harris family’s wishes.
Campbell County will investigate commissioners’ responsibilities for petition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Board of Commissioners is examining a petition from three Campbell County residents who say Wyoming has passed laws involving the Second Amendment that are unconstitutional. In an hour-long workshop that began around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17, Jacob Dalby, Larry Williamson and Bill Fortner had...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
(PHOTOS) Gillette teams eager to test robotics skills in Iowa championship
GILLETTE, Wyo. — It takes dedication and skill to build a robot. It takes even more effort to build a robot that can beat dozens of its peers. In just a couple of months, Campbell County School District will send several teams of students to compete in an international championship where they’ll compete with about 100 teams of their peers.
Wyoming association to offer free ham radio classes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — NE Wyoming Amateur Radio Association, or NEWARA, will teach free ham radio classes in February and March for people who wish to become amateur radio technicians, according to a flier. The classes will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to...
Obituaries: Mavis Kannegieter
Mavis Kannegieter: April 1, 1936 — January 16, 2023. Celebration of Life for Mavis Kannegieter, 86 of Gillette, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dan Holden and Pastor Dan Kuno officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Mavis passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Campbell County Health.
Chill will remain today though freezing fog to dissipate, snow chances fall
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There’s not a large chance that Gillette will see snow this morning and not just because of the fog. Dense fog has once again settled into the region, and it’s likely to stick around through 11 a.m., the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said. Snow chances will dwindle from 30% to none around 8 a.m. The combination mixed with cold air from the north means today’s high will struggle to get past 32 degrees. Wind chills will be around 19.
GCCD reports enrollment numbers down over last year, many variables at play￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Full-time student enrollment numbers are down slightly at the Gillette Community College District with the Spring Semester expected to be in full swing come Monday. Dr. Janell Oberlander, GCCD president, told the GCCD Board of Trustees on Wednesday that the college is currently looking at a...
