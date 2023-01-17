Read full article on original website
cityandstatepa.com
2023 & Me: Fake ‘family’ connections we wish were the real deal
City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
philadelphiaweekly.com
The Tragedy of 1844: Nativist Riots in Philadelphia & the Consequences of Xenophobia
The Philadelphia nativist riots of 1844 were part of a larger wave of riots that swept through American cities in the 1830s and 1840s. The riots were driven by ethnic and religious tensions, economic competition, political ambition, and the fear of the “other.”. Nativist leaders used the issue of...
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
billypenn.com
Philadelphia is open to exploring a reparations task force, city says, after advocates push for action
Philadelphia officials are open to exploring how the city could take action on reparations, a spokesperson confirmed to Billy Penn after a rally called for a formal task force on the issue. Around 25 people gathered Thursday morning outside City Hall. Standing next to the statue of Octavius Catto, a...
Triangle
Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia
3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
$716,000 Grant Aids West Chester University in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
Local Jacobethan Estate Needs a Buyer to ‘Bring It to the 21st Century’
A century-old “Jacobethan” Chestnut Hill estate is on the market. Listing at $1.5 million, the realtors are looking for a buyer who can modernize parts of the property at 8700 Seminole Street.
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
philasun.com
Hold the Relish…
Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
philadelphiaweekly.com
30 Best Pizza Places in Philly: Top Spots for Hand-Tossed, Deep Dish, & More in Philadelphia
Pizza is the most popular food in the world and America’s cities have some of the best slices. While Philly is often overlooked compared to other towns, it is arguably pizza aficionado paradise. Here is our handpicked selection of the best pizza spots in the city of brotherly love!
African American Church and Art Deco Store Added to the Local Register
The ambitious agenda for the January meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission was met with many continuances. However, a historic African American church, a Art Deco store, and a small row of Georgian Revival homes were added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. Mount Olivet Tabernacle Baptist Church at...
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
6abc
Inside the Miniature and Historical World of sculptor Acori Honzo
PHILADELPHIA -- Growing up, Acori Honzo loved the feeling of being a kid and walking into Toys "R" Us. But although he played with his fair share of He-Man and Batman action figures, he noticed he didn't see many African American heroes represented. He seeks to change that. From his...
