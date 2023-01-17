WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue. According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO