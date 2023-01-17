Read full article on original website
WISN
Homeowner says police refused to respond to armed robbery package theft
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family said police refused to respond to an armed robbery near their home. It happened on Thursday around 12:15 p.m. near N. 77th Street and W. Burleigh Street. The homeowner, Van Donkersgoed said their friend works at the nearby restaurant Fireside BBQ and Grill. Donkersgoed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Armed robbery prompts standoff in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue. According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.
Man arrested after attempting to stab people inside Washington County home
A man was taken into custody after attempting to stab multiple people inside a home in Washington County Thursday night.
WISN
Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
WISN
Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex
At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
CBS 58
Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County knife threats, man arrested
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
Group calls for change on Howell Ave. after 2nd serious crash in same location
Milwaukee’s Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee wants to see more done to make Howell Avenue safer for everyone to use.
Impact of traumatic violence on victims following viral doorbell shooting video
A homeowner shared footage her doorbell camera caught of a man walking up to her house Monday afternoon, ringing her doorbell twice, and then shooting at her home before walking away.
WISN
Milwaukee police respond to 3 armed robberies in 8 minutes on city's east side
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a series of armed robberies that all happened on the city's east side from Thursday night into Friday morning. Police call logs show four armed robbery reports from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. The first three were reported within a span of eight minutes.
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say
One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SB I-894 at Beloit Rd. reopens after plow crash
I-894 southbound is completely closed at Beloit Road after a plow was involved in a serious crash. TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
WISN
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police
OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
discoverhometown.com
Menomonee Falls Police Blotter
The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. A light fixture in Village Park, N87 W17001 Garfield Dr., was damaged between Jan. 3-16. A cell phone was stolen from the Town Hall Health Center, W180 N8000 Town Hall Road, on Jan. 10 and later used for unauthorized transactions.
WISN
12 News Investigates: Private investigator hired to find missing Franklin priest reveals new theories
July 21, 2022 was the last time 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman was seen alive. Surveillance footage from his retirement residence at Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Senior Residence captured the moment he walked out the front doors around 1:30 a.m. Six months later, there are no clues, no tips, and...
