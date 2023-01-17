ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Armed robbery prompts standoff in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue. According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shooting rampage, school lockdown and police chase in Sussex

At least four schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon as Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies were in hot pursuit of an armed man who had just opened fire at a water softener business in Hartland, a place 12 News has learned he used to work. "You see that many guns, it's...
SUSSEX, WI
CBS 58

Suspects in custody after police standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police have a suspect in custody after a standoff at Motel 6 in Oak Creek. Police say a customer refused to leave, threatened to shoot employees and then threatened to shoot law enforcement. A 54-year-old male from Alabama had a room with his 55-year-old...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County knife threats, man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OAK CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Menomonee Falls Police Blotter

The following information was obtained from the Menomonee Falls Police Department. A light fixture in Village Park, N87 W17001 Garfield Dr., was damaged between Jan. 3-16. A cell phone was stolen from the Town Hall Health Center, W180 N8000 Town Hall Road, on Jan. 10 and later used for unauthorized transactions.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

