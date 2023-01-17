ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Dan Fridenstine
3d ago

Assault weapons (automated) are illegal and have been for over a half century. Just because something looks like a assault weapon doesn't mean it is.

14
Paul Woodall
3d ago

he and the rest of the legislature would do Alot better and go farther if they focused on the criminals and left the rest of us alone. I guess that's to hard to understand.

16
Lincoln Freedom
3d ago

They don’t t even know what an assault weapon is. If they did this wouldn’t even be a topic because they are already illegal. DA’s🤦🏿‍♂️

6
