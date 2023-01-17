ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Drum, NY

wwnytv.com

State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Town of Watertown water district is for sale, met with hesitancy by the town

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For sale is a water district now privately owned, with that person hoping the Town of Watertown will take it over. The water district serves 118 homes in the Town of Watertown, and it’s owner, James Lettiere, has offered the 60-year old system to the town for $500,000. Why? Well he says he’s getting older and wants the town to adequately maintain the system. “This is sincere. I just think it’s best if the people had it,” said Lettiere.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A plan to save a piece of Gouverneur history

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - “Before you know, cars got more prevalent and everything else, this was how people got to Watertown, got north. It’s part of our culture. It’s part of our history.”. Gouverneur Town Supervisor David Spilman Jr. and Village Mayor Ron McDougall are putting...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Travel advisory in effect for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel advisory is in effect for Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued the advisory at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning due to freezing rain and icy road conditions. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
wwnytv.com

County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg. County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police. That coverage lasts until...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

In honor of local bowler Wade Oakes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Every week I read off scores for our bowling report. I’ve read many names over the years and believe or not, it seems I get to know the bowlers even though for the most part I’ve never met them. That’s the case with...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire, cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m. According to the Watertown Fire Department, crews found a fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story duplex. It was contained to that room.
WATERTOWN, NY
rochesterregional.org

Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam

POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
POTSDAM, NY
informnny.com

NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario

LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow off & on today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed precipitation has changed to snow. We’ll see that snow from time to time as we head through the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy when it’s not snowing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Snow tapers off overnight. Lows will be in...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

20-year-old pedestrian dead, hit by multiple cars on I-81

TOWN OF HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old pedestrian died after he was hit by many vehicles on I-81 northbound near mile marker 101.3 in the Town of Hastings on Tuesday, January 17 at 6:49 p.m. according to New York State Police. Troopers say that when they arrived on...
HASTINGS, NY

