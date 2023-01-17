Read full article on original website
10 largest independent hospitals in America
Of the approximately 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. that remain unaffiliated with a larger integrated system, the 10 largest of these independent hospitals make up nearly 7,000 beds alone. The data comes from Definitive Healthcare, which identified the top 10 largest independent hospitals by the number of staffed beds. The...
8 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif.,. an associate CMO for Alameda (Calif.)...
10 states with the fewest hospitals at risk of closure
Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closing, largely due not to financial mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable....
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., seeks a...
Mass General Brigham shuffling community hospital leaders, shifting CEOs to COOs
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is restructuring its community hospital leadership and consolidating oversight of its community physicians to further integrate operations and reduce expenses across the health system, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20. The move comes in response to the financial pressures and staffing shortages that hospitals across the...
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 13:. Kirk Sloan, MD, has been named chief medical officer of LMH Health, the Lawrence, Kan.-based system said Jan. 13. His appointment is effective March 6. Melissa Hall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice...
18 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 13:. 1. Shefali Mookencherry, former chief information security officer of Warrenville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health, will join University of Illinois at Chicago in the same role Jan. 23. 2. Cathy Edmisten, RN, was named...
Ascension Texas names hospital president
Adam Messer was named president of Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The release states that Mr. Messer will oversee the hospital's operational effectiveness and performance, growth, and strategic development, while also...
Lourdes Health taps CEO
Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health has named Mark Holyoak, BSN, its new CEO. Mr. Holyoak began his career as a nurse and has since held various operational and clinical leadership roles, according to a Jan. 20 news release from the health system. He has served as CEO of Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, a member of LifePoint Health, since 2018.
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 13:. 1. Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. 2. Tom Bartiromo was appointed CIO of West Reading,...
Middlesex Hospital reports positive income even in tough operating conditions
Middlesex Hospital recorded its 32nd straight year of positive operating income in fiscal 2022 even as the Middletown, Conn.-based system faced the familiar challenges of supply chain issues and a tight labor market. Describing the year ending Sept. 30 as "very challenging," Middlesex reported Jan. 19 an operating gain of...
Kansas health system taps 2 hospital leaders
Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont Vail Health has named two leaders to its Flint Hills campus, based in Junction City. The hospital and its accompanying healthcare clinic were recently acquired by Stormont Vail, according to a Jan. 20 news release shared with Becker's. Timothy Bergeron was tapped for regional director of operations...
HCA Florida hospital names CEO
Cathy Edmisten, RN, has been tapped for CEO of HCA Florida South Shore Hospital in Sun City Center. Ms. Edmisten has served Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for 12 years, according to a Jan. 16 news release from the hospital operator. Most recently, she was the chief operating officer of HCA Virginia Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond.
Philips, Masimo partner on home-based hospital monitoring
Medtech companies Phillips and Masimo partnered to integrate Philips' patient monitoring ecosystem into the Masimo W1 tracking watch. The partnership will use Masimo's secure health data cloud and allow clinicians to remotely track signs of patient deterioration, according to a Jan. 18 Phillips news release. Among other metrics, the Masimo W1 watch can provide continuous pulse oximetry measurements.
24 new CEOs appointed to top health systems in 2022
Last year, 24 new CEOs were appointed to lead top 150 health systems (by revenue), marking a return to pre-pandemic turnover levels, according to a new report from The Health Management Academy. The CEO turnover count for 2022 is double the number from 2021, according to the report. More than...
CEO, CFO resign from California hospital
The acting CEO and acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center have resigned from their positions after the hospital's board accepted a termination notice from its management company. The hospital was being managed by the Nashville, Tenn.-based consulting firm Healthcare Management Partners, the Imperial Valley Press reported Jan....
Dignity Health names COO to California hospital
San Francisco-based Dignity Health has named Dr. Nat'e Guyton, MSN, RN, the new COO of its California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Guyton has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare and holds a doctorate in management, according to a Jan. 18 news release shared with Becker's. She comes to Dignity Health from the Baltimore-based University of Maryland Midtown Campus, where she served as vice president and chief nurse officer.
Ohio hospital to build specialty pharmacy program
Knox Community Hospital partnered with pharmacy solutions company CarepathRx on Jan. 19 to help create the Mount Vernon, Ohio-based hospital's specialty pharmacy program. The yearslong collaboration will focus on services including compliance and accreditation assistance, managed care contracting and full back-office provisions, according to a CarepathRx news release. Knox Community Hospital said it plans to serve its first specialty pharmacy patient by mid-2023.
3 systems' leaders join 340B Health's board of directors
Executives from three health systems have joined the board of directors for 340B Health, an organization that represents the hundreds of hospitals part of a federal drug pricing program. The new additions are Meetali Desai, pharmacy business services director of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center; Rosland Fisher McLeod, chief...
5 lessons an HCA chief nursing executive learned in her 1st year on the job
Despite the compounding challenges of leading a team with upward of 93,000 nurses amid national staffing strains, an incessant pandemic and high burnout rates for the profession, Sammie Mosier, BSN, chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, remains passionate and optimistic. Ms. Mosier wrote in a Jan. 17 blog...
