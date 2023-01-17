Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Section of Elk Avenue in Elizabethton closed for utility relocation
ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins weighs purchase of Civis Bank building in Church Hill
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Commission is looking to purchase the old Civis Bank building to serve as the new home of county offices that are currently housed in the Church Hill city-county building. Reason for Moving.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City denies rezoning request for proposed coffee shop near Liberty Bell Middle School
A request to have a parcel of property across from Liberty Bell Middle School rezoned to allow for the construction of a drive-thru coffee shop was denied by the Johnson City Commission on Thursday due to traffic and safety concerns. The parcel is located near the corner of North Roan...
Kingsport Times-News
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan Street, during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Stone Drive Chick-fil-A set to reopen Jan. 26
KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week. Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
Kingsport Times-News
Plans for Hunter Elementary School expansion to be sent out for bids
ELIZABETHTON — The project to enlarge Hunter Elementary School took another step closer on Thursday when the Carter County School Board voted unanimously to place the plans our for bid. “I think it is a great move for our students and our system,” said Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter....
Kingsport Times-News
Sponsor your own goat for Kingsport public art display
KINGSPORT — A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. They will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Town of Unicoi sanctions 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival
The 20th annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival is officially on after Thursday’s Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. This year’s strawberry festival will be held on May 20.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee reports safety concerns in Church Hill
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors. The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel,...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with attempted murder
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort...
Kingsport Times-News
Coal truck driver injured in crash near Coeburn
TOMS CREEK — An overturned coal truck Thursday left the driver with serious injuries and traffic blocked for about two hours in the Toms Creek section of Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when the Kenworth tractor- trailer, owned by Roxie Trucking, went off the westbound side of Route 652 about a mile from the Paramont Contura Toms Creek coal preparation plant north of Coeburn.
Kingsport Times-News
United Way of Greater Kingsport seeking applications for Emergency Food and Shelter Program
Sullivan County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Sullivan County has been chosen to receive $49,565 in Phase 40 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Roan Mountain Winter Naturalist Rally will take place on Feb. 11.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Planning Commission approves convenience center relocation, holds on zoning amendment
JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board. The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
Kingsport Times-News
Doris June Leach Neeley
Doris June Leach Neeley, 87, entered into eternal rest and was reunited with her loving husband on Saturday, January 14th, surrounded by her family. Born August 29, 1935 in Eagan, TN, Doris June had resided in Kingsport since 1956. Doris is preceded in death by: her devoted husband of 55...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club begins sponsoring eighth school-based service club
ELIZABETHTON — The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethton recently began sponsoring the eighth school-based service club. The latest service club is the Keenburg Elementary School Builders Club and joins seven other school-based clubs in the Carter County School. System and Elizabethton City School System that are sponsored by the Kiwanis...
Kingsport Times-News
Student artwork on display at the McKinney Center until Friday
As part of the many events across the community celebrating Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and activism, the McKinney Center in Jonesborough has partnered with local schools for a week long display of student artwork. According to a press release from the McKinney Center, the theme for this...
Kingsport Times-News
Fab freshman series: Flores, Boone find quick bond
Editor’s note: This is Part III of a three-part series looking at the trio of standout freshmen girls basketball players in Washington County. Six years ago, who could have known a key part of the future of Daniel Boone girls basketball was over 2,300 miles away?
