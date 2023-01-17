Read full article on original website
Cleveland Cavaliers get what they deserve for disrespecting game, undermanned Golden State Warriors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took just one minute for an incensed J.B. Bickerstaff to make his feelings abundantly clear following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ incomprehensible loss to the undermanned Golden State Warriors Friday night. It was short. To the point. Anything but sweet. “We didn’t respect the game. It’s that...
‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
Donovan Mitchell, Ricky Rubio won’t play vs. Golden State Warriors Friday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors will both be shorthanded on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell and Ricky Rubio are out for Cleveland while Golden State won’t have four of its five usual starters, putting a damper on what was expected to be a high-level showdown between the two former rivals and title contenders.
Cleveland Cavaliers embarrassed by short-handed Golden State Warriors in 120-114 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new leader in the clubhouse for worst loss of the season. And this one will be hard to top. Despite Golden State playing without four of its usual starters at the end of an exhausting road trip, the Cavs lost to the Warriors’ B team Friday night, 120-114. It’s Cleveland’s third loss in the last four games and first at home since Dec. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers will look to even the season series with the Milwaukee Bucks as the two teams face off Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST. Milwaukee won the first two meetings of the season, while the Cavs won the third matchup...
The best Warriors vs Cavaliers NBA same-game parlay & picks for Friday night
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Fresh off a hard-fought road loss to the second-best team in the NBA’s Western Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are returning home...
Cavaliers’ Dean Wade set to make return Saturday night, sources say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The long wait is over. Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, who has been sidelined for about seven weeks because of shoulder and ankle injuries, is planning to make his return Saturday night when Cleveland hosts Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, sources tell cleveland.com. Wade suffered an AC...
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Depth of Stow boys basketball rises to ‘finish off the gantlet’
GREEN, Ohio — Stow-Munroe Falls coach Dave Close called Tuesday night’s trip next week to Brecksville-Broadview Heights “finishing off the gantlet.”. The last week has tested his boys basketball team, which beat St. Vincent-St. Mary on Tuesday at home before Friday’s 40-36 win at Green that could have significant bearing on next month’s district tournament seeding, which culminates Feb. 5 with teams knowing where they will play for the postseason.
Can Cavs-Warriors rivalry survive without LeBron James, Steph Curry and others who built it?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The rosters have churned and the venue has changed sponsors. But every time they’re in town, the Warriors still feel a twinge from the four straight NBA Finals they played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Steph Curry called the feeling good memories. Shaun Livingston called it “victory,”...
Steve Kerr says Cleveland built a young, contending team the right way: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friday night’s embarrassing 120-114 loss to Golden State notwithstanding, Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks Cleveland has garnering respect around the league for the way they’ve put together a contending club. “Just the way they’ve built their team from the ground up, they’ve done it...
Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Live updates as Warriors come to town with depleted starting lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday night’s matchup between the Warriors and Cavaliers won’t exactly be the intense rivalry that fans of both franchises are used to. Golden State is sitting four of it’s five starters -- Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins -- on the second night of a back-to-back as they end an eight-day, five-game road trip.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Live updates from Cleveland’s second night of back-to-back games
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are coming off of arguably their worst loss of the 2022-23 season as they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. EST. Cleveland (28-19) fell 120-114 at home on Friday to a Golden State Warriors team that rested star Stephen Curry along with fellow starters Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Laurel moving up, Midview and Stow moving down
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two big upsets caused a major upheaval in this week’s cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25, as only 10 teams are ranked in the same spot they were last week. Olmsted Falls and Magnificat continue to claim the top two spots for the third week in...
Steve Kerr calls load management a ‘brutal part of the business,’ still advocates for 72-game season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steve Kerr says he feels terrible for NBA fans who buy tickets expecting to see their favorite player on a night he is unavailable due to load management, injury or any other reason. “It’s a brutal part of the business,” Kerr said hours before his Warriors...
Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa won’t play at Buffalo on Sunday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will not play in the divisional round on Sunday against Buffalo. Coach Zac Taylor ruled them out after practice on Friday, but it was an expected move after neither Williams (knee) nor Cappa (ankle) practiced during the week.
NBA trade rumors: Timberwolves, Clippers interested in Mike Conley Jr.
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. has drawn interest from the Timberwolves and Clippers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Conley, a 35-year-old veteran, is averaging 10.3 points and a career-high 7.5 assists this season. The former Buckeye signed a two-year, $68 million extension with Utah before the 2021-22 season, and his $24.3 million cap hit for next year is partially guaranteed until June 20.
A homecoming for Jim Schwartz could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs – Terry Pluto
BEREA, Ohio – If the Browns were going to keep Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, they needed to do something like this ... This being hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Make that a big-time defensive coordinator with a long history of success, especially in situations that needed revival.
No. 19 Maple Heights stuns No. 3 Garfield Heights, 48-47, for 10th straight win: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up by a point down the stretch, Garfield Heights could not extend its lead. Instead, Maple Heights’ Michael Lewandowski scored in the final 10 seconds off an inbounds pass under the basket Friday night to give the Mustangs a 48-47 win to shock the Bulldogs.
Tee Higgins hopes Damar Hamlin attends the Bengals vs. Bills postseason showdown this weekend
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Tee Higgins would love to see Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium this weekend. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field after tackling Higgins in the first quarter in a Week 17 game between Bengals and Bills. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
