‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers embarrassed by short-handed Golden State Warriors in 120-114 loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new leader in the clubhouse for worst loss of the season. And this one will be hard to top. Despite Golden State playing without four of its usual starters at the end of an exhausting road trip, the Cavs lost to the Warriors’ B team Friday night, 120-114. It’s Cleveland’s third loss in the last four games and first at home since Dec. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
Depth of Stow boys basketball rises to ‘finish off the gantlet’

GREEN, Ohio — Stow-Munroe Falls coach Dave Close called Tuesday night’s trip next week to Brecksville-Broadview Heights “finishing off the gantlet.”. The last week has tested his boys basketball team, which beat St. Vincent-St. Mary on Tuesday at home before Friday’s 40-36 win at Green that could have significant bearing on next month’s district tournament seeding, which culminates Feb. 5 with teams knowing where they will play for the postseason.
Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Live updates as Warriors come to town with depleted starting lineup

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday night’s matchup between the Warriors and Cavaliers won’t exactly be the intense rivalry that fans of both franchises are used to. Golden State is sitting four of it’s five starters -- Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins -- on the second night of a back-to-back as they end an eight-day, five-game road trip.
NBA trade rumors: Timberwolves, Clippers interested in Mike Conley Jr.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. has drawn interest from the Timberwolves and Clippers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Conley, a 35-year-old veteran, is averaging 10.3 points and a career-high 7.5 assists this season. The former Buckeye signed a two-year, $68 million extension with Utah before the 2021-22 season, and his $24.3 million cap hit for next year is partially guaranteed until June 20.
