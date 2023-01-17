CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new leader in the clubhouse for worst loss of the season. And this one will be hard to top. Despite Golden State playing without four of its usual starters at the end of an exhausting road trip, the Cavs lost to the Warriors’ B team Friday night, 120-114. It’s Cleveland’s third loss in the last four games and first at home since Dec. 26 against the Brooklyn Nets.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO