Read full article on original website
Related
wdayradionow.com
Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson discusses new tax to fund new community and recreational center
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Dilworth is talking about adding a new tax in the city to help fund future development. "At our last meeting, the City of Dilworth began our own steps to initiate the process in Minnesota of a local option sales tax. In ten years, this section of Dilworth on the east side is going to include a community center that is a little bit broader in scope. It's going to include recreational opportunities, wellness opportunities," said Chad Olson.
wdayradionow.com
Junkyard seeks tax exemption for "taproom operation" at old Bell Bank building in downtown West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Junkyard LLC is seeking a 5-year property tax exemption for a "taproom operation" in the building previously occupied by Bell Bank in downtown West Fargo. A public hearing to consider the application was announced in a local publication Thursday. The property is at 409 Sheyenne Street. The...
wdayradionow.com
Mayor Carlson: Moorhead revitalization project will increase taxable value to upwards of $300M
(Fargo, ND) -- Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson is citing a significant economic impact from the downtown revitalization project. "The Moorhead Center Mall footprint currently has a taxable value of about $20 to $30 million, but the development that will occur, we will be growing that by closer and upwards to $300 million. So what we contemplate is a 155,000 square feet of civic space, 160,000 of retail experiences, and 1.2 million square feet of residential space which is going to equate to 1,200 units," said Carlson.
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo opens branch office space at Pioneer Center for Assessing Department and GIS services
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo Assessing Department and Geographic Information Systems services are now at the City of West Fargo Offices at Pioneer Center, 1405 Prairie Parkway, Suite A in West Fargo. The City recently opened the branch office due to a shortage of space at...
wdayradionow.com
Mayor Dardis: West Fargo added $90M in "residential homes" in 2022
(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis says the city continues to experience "great residential growth". "Last year we had $90 million of residential homes built in the city of West Fargo, which was the lowest year that we've had in six years. We had $28 million in commercial development that took place in new buildings. So you can see the disparity of that," said Dardis.
wdayradionow.com
Davies High School Swimming and Diving team to raise money for local charity in 12th annual event
(Fargo, ND) -- The 12th annual Davies Swim-A-Thon is taking place this weekend. Fargo Davies High School students grades 7-12 will be participating in a charity swim-a-thon starting on Saturday, January 21st. The team will be completing swimming and diving challenges to raise the funds for the Ronald McDonald House of the Red River Valley, with 60% of the proceeds from the event being donated to the charity and the rest being used for swim team expenses. In the previous eleven years the Swim-A-Thon has taken place, the Davies swim team has donated $36,941 dollars to multiple local organizations and charities.
wdayradionow.com
Mayor Tim Mahoney cites recent national recognition for Fargo at annual State of the Cities event
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney touted recent national recognition for the city during Thursday's State of the Cities event. "As a regional leader, Fargo is mentioned in the same sentences as other high-octane cities in our nation. In the last year Wallethub recognized Fargo as a top 10 least stressed cities. Forbes ranks us as (among) the ten best places to retire, and we are the only community to have received that award ten years in a row," said Mahoney.
wdayradionow.com
Horace mayor on childcare shortage: "I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is"
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Horace says he now has a very specific idea of how badly more childcare is needed in the city. "I wanted to kind of get a gauge because we've got so many young people moving in to the city that have younger children. I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is. I mean it's kind of what it come down to. So I came up with some questions," said Kory Peterson.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
wdayradionow.com
12th annual 'Stick it to Cancer' event takes place Thursday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Davies High School, North High School, and South High School hockey teams are joining together to host the 14th Annual Stick it to Cancer hockey fundraiser Thursday. The fundraiser benefits families in medical crisis through Lend a Hand Up. The Stick it to Cancer night at...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Mayville man takes own life in standoff after attempted search warrant
(Mayville, ND) -- A 59-year old Mayville area man shot and killed himself after authorities converged on his property to serve a search warrant Wednesday evening. The Traill County Sheriff's Office, BCI and the Department of Homeland Security went to the rural Mayville home late Wednesday afternoon to serve the warrant but the man barricaded himself inside a room in a shop building. Grand Forks Regional Swat was called in to assist.
wdayradionow.com
Man arrested and charged in connection to Wahpeton shooting death
(Wahpeton, ND) -- Authorities say a suspect is in custody and has been charged in last-week's shooting death. The Wahpeton Police Department says 33-year-old Anthony Kruger from Brekenridge, MN, is in custody following the the shooting death of Jeremiah Mendenwald on Sunday. Authorities say Kruger is charged with murder and reckless endangerment.
Comments / 0