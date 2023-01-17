(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Horace says he now has a very specific idea of how badly more childcare is needed in the city. "I wanted to kind of get a gauge because we've got so many young people moving in to the city that have younger children. I wanted to get an idea of how bad it is. I mean it's kind of what it come down to. So I came up with some questions," said Kory Peterson.

