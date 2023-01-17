ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Loyer named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

By Glenn Marini
 4 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead graduate Fletcher Loyer added to his trophy case in a major way on Tuesday as the Purdue standout was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week and the league’s Freshman of the Week.

Loyer tallied 27 points in a home win against Nebraska on Friday, setting a new freshman record at Purdue with six made three-point field goals.

He followed it up with a 17-point performance on Monday afternoon in a 64-63 road win at Michigan State.

Loyer shares Co-Player of the Week honors with Rutgers standout Cam Spencer. This is Loyer’s third Freshman of the Week honor this season from the conference.

Purdue is set to play at Minnesota on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

