Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN College GameDay Coming to Knoxville For Fourth Time
ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville for Tennessee Basketball’s January 28 contest against the Texas Longhorns, ESPN announced Saturday morning. The show will be live from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the Vols’ sold out battle with the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The show will feature...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Trounces LSU In Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Zakai Zeigler threw an inbounds pass alley oop to Olivier Nkamhoua for an easy dunk minutes into the second half. As Zeigler waited for the Tigers to inbound the ball, he threw his hands up and made a mocking face to the LSU student section that rowdily taunted the Vols pregame and in the first half.
rockytopinsider.com
Star SG Active For Tennessee Basketball Against LSU
Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is active for the Vols’ Saturday afternoon matchup at LSU, a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to RTI. Vescovi was questionable for the game and limited in Tennessee’s open practice Thursday after re-injuring his left shoulder in the first half of the Vols’ loss against Kentucky last Saturday.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Makes Top Six For Blue Chip Shooting Guard
Four-star class of 2024 guard Jayden “Juke” Harris released a top six including Tennessee basketball Friday afternoon. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest joined Tennessee in the top group for the talented high school guard. Harris is one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting...
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James React to Dominant Win over LSU
No. 9 Tennessee dominated LSU from start to finish on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers did jump out to a surprisingly nice start in the first minute or two, Tennessee trounced LSU on both ends of the court for 40 full minutes. Tennessee defeated LSU by a...
Tennessee Volunteers News: Big additions to Tennessee football and the latest from Knoxville
The latest Volunteers roundup features a new incoming transfer for Tennessee football, No. 1 recruit Nico Iamaleava showcasing his skills, and a flashback to a few years ago when the Volunteers football dynasty began. The defensive back out of Austin, Texas announced on Thursday that he will be transferring to...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
rockytopinsider.com
Freddie Dilione Goes Through First Tennessee Practice Thursday
Tennessee basketball early enrollee Freddie Dilione made his Volunteer debut on the practice court Thursday afternoon. The Vols plan on redshirting Dilione this season before the talented guard makes his debut in the 2023-24 season. “He’s not going to play,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said earlier this month. “He...
WATCH: Tennessee WR Cameron Seldon at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Heathsville (Va.) Northumberland four-star receiver and Tennessee signee Cameron Seldon, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
Centre Daily
Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars
Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
mgoblue
Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
Edwin Spillman's Dominant Formula
In-state linebacker Edwin Spillman has caught the attention of the Tennessee Volunteers, and he could be what they need in the middle of their defense.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison
A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
Comments / 0