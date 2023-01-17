ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

ESPN College GameDay Coming to Knoxville For Fourth Time

ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville for Tennessee Basketball’s January 28 contest against the Texas Longhorns, ESPN announced Saturday morning. The show will be live from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the Vols’ sold out battle with the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The show will feature...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Trounces LSU In Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — Zakai Zeigler threw an inbounds pass alley oop to Olivier Nkamhoua for an easy dunk minutes into the second half. As Zeigler waited for the Tigers to inbound the ball, he threw his hands up and made a mocking face to the LSU student section that rowdily taunted the Vols pregame and in the first half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Star SG Active For Tennessee Basketball Against LSU

Tennessee shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is active for the Vols’ Saturday afternoon matchup at LSU, a Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to RTI. Vescovi was questionable for the game and limited in Tennessee’s open practice Thursday after re-injuring his left shoulder in the first half of the Vols’ loss against Kentucky last Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Makes Top Six For Blue Chip Shooting Guard

Four-star class of 2024 guard Jayden “Juke” Harris released a top six including Tennessee basketball Friday afternoon. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest joined Tennessee in the top group for the talented high school guard. Harris is one of the top guards in the 2024 recruiting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Freddie Dilione Goes Through First Tennessee Practice Thursday

Tennessee basketball early enrollee Freddie Dilione made his Volunteer debut on the practice court Thursday afternoon. The Vols plan on redshirting Dilione this season before the talented guard makes his debut in the 2023-24 season. “He’s not going to play,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said earlier this month. “He...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars

Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mgoblue

Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN

