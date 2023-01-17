Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State men 1st and women 2nd at UCM Invitational
The Emporia State track and field teams resumed the indoor season at the Central Missouri Invitational Friday, the men came home with a 1st place finish and the women finished in 2nd place in the 6-team meet. Individually for the men, Jack Watson had the fastest time in the 200-meter...
KVOE
Andover Central outscores Emporia High boys 41-35 in Ralph Miller semifinals
The Emporia High boys basketball team was outscored by Andover Central 41-35 in the semi-finals of the Ralph Miller Classic Friday night. The Spartans trailed early in the game 9-1. They would rally to take a 22-19 lead at halftime. Andover Central would take a 32-26 lead into the 4th...
KVOE
Trio of Emporia Spartan Boxers to compete in Hutchinson Saturday and Sunday
Emporia Spartan Boxing is back to action Saturday and Sunday in Hutchinson. Junior Robles (139 lbs) and Mercedes Silvey (145 lbs) will be competing in the Kansas Golden Gloves state tournament Saturday afternoon. This will be Robles’ 13th bout and Silvey’s fourth. With a win, Robles will advance...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Day 2 of Bluestem Classic boys basketball tournament
Yesterday was “chalk” in terms of winners, as all of the top seeds advanced easily to the semifinals. On Friday, it brought more competition as the teams battled to move into prime position for Saturday’s placement games. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 79, Arkansas City 57. The Kapaun Mt....
KVOE
Emporia High wrestling teams sweep Ottawa
The Emporia High wrestling teams swept their duals with Ottawa Wednesday night. The Lady Spartans won their dual, 60-24. They won 10 of the 14 matches. Junior Katina Keosybounheuang won her match by fall at 120 pounds. Coach Shawn Russell says it was great for the Lady Spartans to wrestle...
KVOE
Flint Hills Shoot Out down to final day
At the Flint Hills Shoot Out Friday, Lyndon and Osage City advanced to the boys’ championship game. Lyndon defeated Mission Valley 61-40. Osage City outscored Chase County 56-43. On the consolation side of the bracket, West Franklin defeated Northern Heights 66-46. Central Heights outscored Council Grove 61-51. Saturday’s schedule...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star PG David Castillo to Visit Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats have a scheduled visit this weekend from one of the best recruits in basketball. Five-Star point guard David Castillo is headed to Manhattan alongside his high school coach, former Wildcat, Clent Stewart. The 6-1, 165-pound athletic combo guard is the number-one player in the state of...
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
K-State students respond to Coach Tang’s message following Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – It was a thrilling Sunflower Showdown Tuesday night between the Wildcats and Jayhawks. But Kansas State University’s head coach Jerome Tang has a message to the fans following the game. When it comes to sports rivalries, KU and K-State are near the top. And with rivalries comes tradition. For K-State, a long-lasting […]
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
KVOE
NWS Wichita announces spotter training sessions for Chase, Greenwood counties
Snow is possible over the next week, but the National Weather Service is starting to schedule its spring severe weather training sessions. NWS Wichita has announced Kansas SKYWARN Storm Identification and Safety training sessions, including two for its counties in the KVOE listening area. The Chase County session will be at 6:30 pm Feb. 28 at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building, while the Greenwood County session will be at 6:30 pm March 5 at the Eureka High Auditorium.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Viral Kansas Fan Video
One Kansas basketball fan didn't check the section number before making that purchase on SeatGeek. On Wednesday, video surfaced of a Jayhawk stuck in the middle of a seemingly infinite number of Wildcats during Kansas State's stunning upset of KU Tuesday night. The sports world reacted to the viral ...
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
TCU at Kansas: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
A major Big 12 clash sees TCU facing off against Kansas, will the Jayhawks get back on track at home or do the Horned Frogs have a major road upset brewing?. TV schedule: Saturday, January 21, 1:00 pm ET. CBS. Arena: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. It was a dreadful...
Collin Klein does it again with Blake Barnett commitment
Ask Kansas State's newest commitment Blake Barnett what directed the quarterback towards a future with the Wildcats and the 2024 prospect responds with a single name. "I fell in love with K-State when I visited back in July," added Barnett. "Today I told Coach Klein that I’m ready to be a Cat and, man, was it awesome."
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
KVOE
WEATHER: Seasonal driving conditions reported across KVOE listening area with wintry precipitation underway
Wintry precipitation is now underway in the KVOE listening area and is leading to some minor travel impacts. Seasonal driving conditions are being reported on most major highways including US Highways 50 and 56 and Kansas Highways 150 and 177. US 56 from Council Grove to Herrington is partially covered according to Kandrive.org.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought remains stable areawide
Another week, another stable report from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
Emporia gazette.com
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
