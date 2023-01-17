Read full article on original website
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance
A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings. Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Soars Over $22K to Reach Four-Month High
Bitcoin soared past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September, as the broader cryptocurrency market continued its unexpected 2023 rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading as high as $22,387, up 5.4%...
CoinDesk
New FTX Head Says Crypto Exchange Could Be Revived: Wall Street Journal
The new head of FTX is exploring the possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange, according toan interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal, his first since taking over at FTX in November.
CoinDesk
Genesis' Crypto Lending Businesses File for Bankruptcy Protection
Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the holding company of troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital,filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York after being pummeled by two of 2022's biggest industry collapses. Genesis Global...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: BTC, ETH Drop Amid Genesis Bankruptcy Reports
Genesis Global Capital, the institutional crypto brokerage, is laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing, according to several media reports. Genesis is in confidential negotiations with various creditor groups, with the company warning it could seek bankruptcy protection if it fails to raise capital, a Bloomberg report said. Since the collapse and bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX in November, Genesis has been scrambling to raise fresh capital or reach a deal with creditors. Digital Currency Group owns both Genesis and CoinDesk.
CoinDesk
2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?
2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it's been a few...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Nexo to Pay $45M, Cease Offering EIP in Settlement With SEC
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged crypto lender Nexo with failing to register the offer and sale of its Earn Interest Product (EIP). Nexo has agreed to pay a $22.5 million fine to the SEC and another $22.5 million to settle similar charges by state regulators.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BitMart to Join Custodian Copper’s ClearLoop Network
Crypto exchange BitMart is set to offer its institutional clients off-exchange settlement by partnering with digital assets custody firm Copper, the company said in a statement on Thursday. BitMart will be joining Copper's ClearLoop...
CoinDesk
What's Next for Genesis Creditors? It Depends on What's in the Bankruptcy Filing
Three of Genesis' crypto lending businesses havefiled for bankruptcy protection, and that means creditors will likely take some hits, according to Eric Snyder, a partner at Wilk Auslander LLP. Snyder, chair of the...
CoinDesk
Stellar Foundation Nicked by Genesis Bankruptcy With $13M Claim
Stellar Development Foundation, a nonprofit organization set up to promote growth on the Stellar blockchain, was listedamong the largest creditors of Genesis, the beleaguered crypto lending giant that filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday.
CoinDesk
Fireblocks Enlists Crypto Protection Firm Coincover for Third-Party Key Recovery Service
Cryptocurrency custody specialist Fireblocks has deepened its relationship with U.K.-based digital assets protection and insurance company Coincover, doubling down on backup and disaster recovery for cryptographic keys. Fireblocks, which employs a clever key sharding...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Firm Cumberland DRW Disputes Genesis Exposure
Crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW has disputed the amount Genesis Global Capital, the crypto lender thatfiled for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Thursday, says it owes Cumberland. The Chicago-based firm was...
CoinDesk
Genesis Claims $5.1B in Liabilities in First-Day Bankruptcy Filing
Crypto lending firm Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities in the weeks following its freeze on withdrawals last November, according to bankruptcy court documents signed by interim CEO Derar Islim. In his first-day motion...
CoinDesk
At Davos, Dutch Central Bank Chief Takes Aim at Jurisdictions That Attract Bad Crypto Actors
DAVOS, Switzerland — Two European regulators, an Arab lawmaker and a lone crypto CEO sat down with a journalist in a snowy ski town on Thursday – and pretty quickly, the room was sweltering.
CoinDesk
Paxos Courts MakerDAO With Paying Yield for Holding Up to $1.5B USDP Stablecoin
Stablecoin issuerPaxos proposed paying a steady fee to decentralized finance giant MakerDAO for holding up to $1.5 billion of Pax USD (USDP) stablecoin among its reserves. According to a proposal posted in Maker's governance...
CoinDesk
Circle Ventures Backs $4M Round for Blockchain-Based Debt Provider Obligate
Obligate, a startup offering blockchain-based regulated debt securities, announced a $4 million seed extension round. The funds will help the firm, which was formerly known as FQX, scale its debt platform that is set...
CoinDesk
Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital Raised Over $38M Amid Founder Strife
Sports-focused non-fungible token (NFT) company Candy Digital announced aSeries A extension funding round earlier this month but didn't specify the monetary amount. The news followed media reports that sports merchandiser Fanatics was selling its 60% stake in Candy Digital but, again, the amount wasn't included. A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday finally provided some financial figures.
CoinDesk
Gemini’s Bitcoin Inflows From Other Exchanges Dropped to Roughly Six-Year Low, CryptoQuant Data Shows
Executives at Gemini, the crypto exchange led by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have insisted in ablog post that the halt in customer withdrawals on the company's $900 million Earn program "does not impact any other Gemini products and services."
CoinDesk
Ethereum Name Service's Governance Proposal Outlines Intention to Sell 10,000 ETH
A governance proposal put forward by a member of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, suggests liquidating 10,000 ether (ETH) to cover operating costs over the next two years. ENS...
CoinDesk
Binance Garnered Largest Market Share of Crypto Investors From Emerging Markets in 2022
Countries riddled with inflation are always seeking alternative means to safeguard their money from devaluing currencies. Crypto exchange Binance capitalized on this trend last year, largely because of its easy accessibility for retail investors in these markets, according to a 2022 report from CryptoCompare, which tracks digital asset trends.
