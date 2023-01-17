ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Miner 1Thash Sent Almost All Its BTC to Binance

A Chinese miner has sent nearly 5,600 bitcoin (BTC), about $124 million worth, to the Binance crypto exchange, blockchain data shows, in what might be interpreted as a move to sell the holdings.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Soars Over $22K to Reach Four-Month High

Bitcoin soared past $22,000, its highest level since mid-September, as the broader cryptocurrency market continued its unexpected 2023 rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading as high as $22,387, up 5.4%...
CoinDesk

New FTX Head Says Crypto Exchange Could Be Revived: Wall Street Journal

The new head of FTX is exploring the possibility of restarting the bankrupt crypto exchange, according to an interview he gave to the Wall Street Journal, his first since taking over at FTX in November.
CoinDesk

Genesis' Crypto Lending Businesses File for Bankruptcy Protection

Genesis Global Holdco LLC, the holding company of troubled cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Capital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York after being pummeled by two of 2022's biggest industry collapses.
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: BTC, ETH Drop Amid Genesis Bankruptcy Reports

Genesis Global Capital, the institutional crypto brokerage, is laying the groundwork for a bankruptcy filing, according to several media reports. Genesis is in confidential negotiations with various creditor groups, with the company warning it could seek bankruptcy protection if it fails to raise capital, a Bloomberg report said. Since the collapse and bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX in November, Genesis has been scrambling to raise fresh capital or reach a deal with creditors. Digital Currency Group owns both Genesis and CoinDesk.
CoinDesk

2023: The Year Regulators Finally Grasp Crypto?

2023 seems to have gotten off to a pretty good start for the digital assets space. Instability at several crypto projects seems to have at least temporarily resolved itself, and it's been a few...
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Nexo to Pay $45M, Cease Offering EIP in Settlement With SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged crypto lender Nexo with failing to register the offer and sale of its Earn Interest Product (EIP). Nexo has agreed to pay a $22.5 million fine to the SEC and another $22.5 million to settle similar charges by state regulators.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange BitMart to Join Custodian Copper’s ClearLoop Network

Crypto exchange BitMart is set to offer its institutional clients off-exchange settlement by partnering with digital assets custody firm Copper, the company said in a statement on Thursday. BitMart will be joining Copper's ClearLoop...
CoinDesk

Stellar Foundation Nicked by Genesis Bankruptcy With $13M Claim

Stellar Development Foundation, a nonprofit organization set up to promote growth on the Stellar blockchain, was listed among the largest creditors of Genesis, the beleaguered crypto lending giant that filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday.
CoinDesk

Fireblocks Enlists Crypto Protection Firm Coincover for Third-Party Key Recovery Service

Cryptocurrency custody specialist Fireblocks has deepened its relationship with U.K.-based digital assets protection and insurance company Coincover, doubling down on backup and disaster recovery for cryptographic keys. Fireblocks, which employs a clever key sharding...
CoinDesk

Crypto Trading Firm Cumberland DRW Disputes Genesis Exposure

Crypto trading firm Cumberland DRW has disputed the amount Genesis Global Capital, the crypto lender that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. on Thursday, says it owes Cumberland. The Chicago-based firm was...
CoinDesk

Genesis Claims $5.1B in Liabilities in First-Day Bankruptcy Filing

Crypto lending firm Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities in the weeks following its freeze on withdrawals last November, according to bankruptcy court documents signed by interim CEO Derar Islim. In his first-day motion...
CoinDesk

Paxos Courts MakerDAO With Paying Yield for Holding Up to $1.5B USDP Stablecoin

Stablecoin issuer Paxos proposed paying a steady fee to decentralized finance giant MakerDAO for holding up to $1.5 billion of Pax USD (USDP) stablecoin among its reserves. According to a proposal posted in Maker's governance...
CoinDesk

Circle Ventures Backs $4M Round for Blockchain-Based Debt Provider Obligate

Obligate, a startup offering blockchain-based regulated debt securities, announced a $4 million seed extension round. The funds will help the firm, which was formerly known as FQX, scale its debt platform that is set...
CoinDesk

Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital Raised Over $38M Amid Founder Strife

Sports-focused non-fungible token (NFT) company Candy Digital announced a Series A extension funding round earlier this month but didn't specify the monetary amount. The news followed media reports that sports merchandiser Fanatics was selling its 60% stake in Candy Digital but, again, the amount wasn't included. A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday finally provided some financial figures.
CoinDesk

Gemini’s Bitcoin Inflows From Other Exchanges Dropped to Roughly Six-Year Low, CryptoQuant Data Shows

Executives at Gemini, the crypto exchange led by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have insisted in a blog post that the halt in customer withdrawals on the company's $900 million Earn program "does not impact any other Gemini products and services."
CoinDesk

Binance Garnered Largest Market Share of Crypto Investors From Emerging Markets in 2022

Countries riddled with inflation are always seeking alternative means to safeguard their money from devaluing currencies. Crypto exchange Binance capitalized on this trend last year, largely because of its easy accessibility for retail investors in these markets, according to a 2022 report from CryptoCompare, which tracks digital asset trends.
