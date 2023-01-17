Read full article on original website
Liberty Co. Commission submits amendments for comprehensive plan for rezoning near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County leaders say industrializing off of Islands Highway in Midway has been a goal of the county’s, and now the comprehensive plan is on its way to mirroring that goal. However, people who live here in the area say they still feel that...
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
New Air Traffic Control Tower Up & Running in Selma
A new air traffic control tower is up and running at Craig Field Airport in Selma. The new temporary tower for Advanced ATC went operational earlier this week. And a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration — this afternoon. It’s been 45 years since there has been air...
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street between Ogeechee Road, Ford Avenue reopen after crash
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to Chatham County Police. All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department. One eastbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to...
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 17, Chatham Co. Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person. It happened Wednesday night on Highway 17. Northbound lanes of Highway 17 had to be shut down from Chief O.F. Love Road South to the Bryan County line. Georgia State Patrol was also...
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms. It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building...
All lanes of DeRenne Ave. to reopen Friday after collapsed sewer main caused closures
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah says all three eastbound lanes DeRenne Avenue between Abercorn and Bull will reopen this Friday, Jan 20. Two of the eastbound lanes will open Thursday, Jan. 19. The city didn’t give a timeline for Thursday’s opening, but said all three will be...
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it. The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week. “It’s more than just a place to sit and...
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
