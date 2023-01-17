ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
New Air Traffic Control Tower Up & Running in Selma

A new air traffic control tower is up and running at Craig Field Airport in Selma. The new temporary tower for Advanced ATC went operational earlier this week. And a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration — this afternoon. It’s been 45 years since there has been air...
SELMA, AL
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
SAVANNAH, GA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
Toombs County crash leaves 1 dead

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Toombs County Thursday. The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 292 and Highway 86. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, it appears a couple was traveling east on Highway 86 when the driver, Robert Mitchell, 76, failed […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
Selma School of Discovery being repaired following storm damage

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma School of Discovery, housed in the old Knox Elementary building, received major damage from the Jan. 12 storms. It was the only Selma City Schools campus that was damaged from the storms. Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd said there were at least 150 students inside the building...
SELMA, AL

