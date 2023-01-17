Knox County Beekeepers Association to offer beekeeping classes

MOUNT VERNON − The Knox County Beekeepers Association will hold its annual beginner beekeeping classes in Room 105 of Faculty Hall on the Campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University in February.

The course will be divided into two classes. The first session will address how to get started and the second session will teach methods of managing honeybees. The classes will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The first class will cover what is needed and where to purchase bees and equipment and how to care for bees and keep them healthy. Instruction also will be given on what to look for when working with bees, basic biology and behaviors, bee health, pest problems and solutions and \honey harvesting.

The second class will delve deeper into the art of hive management with discussion topics such as making more honey, catching swarms, collecting pollen and splitting hives. In both classes, the aim is to present best-practices in a straight-forward, step-by-step, easy to understand format. Class and group discussions are encouraged between instructors and students.

“The classes are a lot of fun. Beekeeping can be a complicated endeavor. We try to simplify it for our students and give them enough knowledge to get started and be successful,” Jeff Gabric, the president of KCBA, said in a news release.

The fee for each class is $65 and includes a copy of “First Lessons in Beekeeping” by Keith Delplane and one-year memberships to the Knox County Beekeepers Association and The Ohio State Beekeepers Association. People who sign up for classes will get a reduced cost of $120. Lunch will be provided. Students may attend free of charge. Scholarships are available from the KCBA.

Preregistration (including students) is required. Visit www.knoxbees.com to learn more about the classes and to register. For questions call Gabric at 740-760-0300.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Knox County Beekeepers Association to offer beekeeping classes