ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Knox County Beekeepers Association to offer beekeeping classes

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316fYo_0kHt5UVz00

MOUNT VERNON − The Knox County Beekeepers Association will hold its annual beginner beekeeping classes in Room 105 of Faculty Hall on the Campus of Mount Vernon Nazarene University in February.

The course will be divided into two classes. The first session will address how to get started and the second session will teach methods of managing honeybees. The classes will be held 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The first class will cover what is needed and where to purchase bees and equipment and how to care for bees and keep them healthy. Instruction also will be given on what to look for when working with bees, basic biology and behaviors, bee health, pest problems and solutions and \honey harvesting.

The second class will delve deeper into the art of hive management with discussion topics such as making more honey, catching swarms, collecting pollen and splitting hives. In both classes, the aim is to present best-practices in a straight-forward, step-by-step, easy to understand format. Class and group discussions are encouraged between instructors and students.

“The classes are a lot of fun. Beekeeping can be a complicated endeavor. We try to simplify it for our students and give them enough knowledge to get started and be successful,” Jeff Gabric, the president of KCBA, said in a news release.

The fee for each class is $65 and includes a copy of “First Lessons in Beekeeping” by Keith Delplane and one-year memberships to the Knox County Beekeepers Association and The Ohio State Beekeepers Association. People who sign up for classes will get a reduced cost of $120. Lunch will be provided. Students may attend free of charge. Scholarships are available from the KCBA.

Preregistration (including students) is required. Visit www.knoxbees.com to learn more about the classes and to register. For questions call Gabric at 740-760-0300.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Knox County Beekeepers Association to offer beekeeping classes

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon pet grooming business expands to offer walk-in vet services

A Mount Vernon pet groomer is expanding to offer walk-in veterinary services. "We are starting out Jan. 28 with once-a-month service," David Ulery-Hart, owner of Pet Grooming and Dog Wash, told the Mount Vernon News. "You just come in if you need vaccines, wound care, puppy first visits, exams. The doctor will see you for $25."
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WHIZ

The Barn Will Be Hosting a Benefit for an Employee

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Barn in Zanesville has a few updates about their newly constructed kitchen, and a couple of events this coming weekend. The Barn built on a new catering and carry out kitchen. They can now cater for any event with their delicious made from scratch foods. No event is too big or small.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio has outlawed sale of popular tree

Callery Pear ornamental trees are popular in parking lots and front yards, especially when they bloom in the spring. But as of Jan. 7, the sale of Callery Pear trees has been outlawed in Ohio because it's an invasive species.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Two MSD events planned for February

With February less than two weeks away, Main Street Delaware (MSD) has a pair of events on tap for the community to enjoy as spring draws closer. On Friday, Feb. 3, MSD will host its monthly First Friday celebration in Delaware’s historic downtown. The event will include a presidential scavenger hunt featuring Delaware’s own Rutherford B. Hayes. The scavenger hunt will begin with First Friday and run through the remainder of the month, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Upper Arlington parents protest school board’s executive session, critical race theory video

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents of students protested outside the Upper Arlington Board of Education special executive session Thursday, pleading with the board to not discipline an administrator who was recorded discussing critical race theory in school. A video posted by a conservative self-proclaimed media watchdog shows the administrator, executive director of diversity, equity […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Morrow County receives almost $1 million in grants from state

According to a post from the Morrow County Commissioner’s Facebook page, on December 16, 2022, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced $88 million in grants, in support of 123 projects, for local communities as part of the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program. Morrow County was awarded...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Commissioners: 'No consensus to move forward with a building code at this time'

MOUNT VERNON — After much research, questions, and public input, the Board of Knox County Commissioners has decided not to move forward with building code enforcement. “We had enough questions in our minds that we don't feel comfortable moving forward,” Board President Thom Collier told Knox Pages on Friday morning. “We will certainly encourage homeowners to seek out an inspector when building their home, but at this time, we don't think it's the right time to have building codes in Knox County.”
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War

The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs

LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
LIMA, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy