Lexington, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, killed in drive-thru of Popeyes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot in the drive-thru of a Popeyes restaurant in Winston-Salem, according to police. Officers were called to the Popeyes on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting. Police said they found 32-year-old Rashaad Pitts dead in the parking lot once they arrived.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man arrested, charged with robbing same bank twice, deputies say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A suspect accused of robbing the same bank twice is now in custody, deputies said. Manuel Massas, 34, has been arrested for the robberies of the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons. Previous Coverage: Clemmons bank teller robbed at gunpoint. The first robbery took place in...
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two GPD officers arrested; fired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County

Jason Elliott-Dani Koscheek, age 43 of Hickory, was arrested Thursday evening by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Koscheek was released from custody under a secured bond of $8,500 with a court date set for Monday, Janauary 23rd in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead in Popeye's shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: It was previously reported that the shooting took place at the Popeye's on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police said a man is dead after a shooting at a local business. Officers arrived at the Popeye's on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC

