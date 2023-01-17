Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, killed in drive-thru of Popeyes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is dead after being shot in the drive-thru of a Popeyes restaurant in Winston-Salem, according to police. Officers were called to the Popeyes on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday regarding a shooting. Police said they found 32-year-old Rashaad Pitts dead in the parking lot once they arrived.
Man arrested, charged with robbing same bank twice, deputies say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A suspect accused of robbing the same bank twice is now in custody, deputies said. Manuel Massas, 34, has been arrested for the robberies of the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons. Previous Coverage: Clemmons bank teller robbed at gunpoint. The first robbery took place in...
Bojangles robber arrested after holding restaurant at gunpoint, officers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been arrested, accused of robbing a Bojangles at gunpoint, deputies said. Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of a Bojangles robbery Wednesday afternoon. During the robbery of the Reynolda Road location, store employees were confronted by an armed man who demanded money. Previous Coverage:...
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
Road rage leads to shooting on Interstate-40, Winston-Salem police say
Winston-Salem police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting another driver on the road. Officers said they responded to reports of a shooting just after 8 p.m. on Friday. A man in a white van had fired one round into another vehicle while both were traveling westbound on I-40...
3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
Two GPD officers arrested; fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro Police Department spokesperson said Officer J.D. Oliver is facing charges of Statutory Sex and Indecent Liberties with a Minor. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office began the investigation in November 2022. A spokesperson said the officer was also let go from the force this week, however Oliver was placed on administrative duty once the allegations were brought forward. A GPD spokesperson said the offenses did not happen while Oliver was on duty.
Man fired into Burke Street Pub, killed patron, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
Family and friends hold peace gathering for 12-year-old killed in shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a sea of blue to pay tribute to 12-year-old Enedy Morales at Weston park Friday evening. Morales was with her sister at Weston park Sunday when a fight broke out and shots were fired, killing Enedy. During Friday's peace gathering, family members and loved...
Yadkinville man facing charges in robbing same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County. Manuel Massas, 34, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Massas robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank...
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
Card skimmers at Walmart stores were bluetooth-enabled, meaning crooks went back for card information
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say they're confident they'll find the people who placed these skimmers onto registers throughout Guilford County. Thursday, we learned police found three card skimmers at two Greensboro Walmart stores. Two were found on registers at the Wendover Avenue Walmart, another at the Battleground Avenue...
High Point police vehicle, YMCA bus carrying children involved in crash
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A police vehicle and a YMCA bus were involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon in High Point. The crash involved a High Point Police Department unit and a Carl Chavis YMCA bus that was “carrying multiple kids,” according to HPPD. The crash occurred on the 1100 block of North […]
Hickory Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County
Jason Elliott-Dani Koscheek, age 43 of Hickory, was arrested Thursday evening by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Koscheek was released from custody under a secured bond of $8,500 with a court date set for Monday, Janauary 23rd in Taylorsville.
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
'There's nobody else like him:' Friends and family hold vigil for Burke St. Pub shooting victim
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends, family and community members are remembering Kane Bowen, who died in Thursday's shooting at Burke Street Pub. They’re holding a vigil for him Friday night at Celestial Wellness, where he worked in downtown Winston-Salem. Friends of Kane say that he was a great musician,...
Man charged with kidnapping woman from Greensboro home at gunpoint, assaulting her: ACSO
(WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 13, deputies came to the 2500 block of Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road near the Eli Whitney Community Center in Snow Camp after getting a report of a suspicious […]
