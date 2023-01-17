ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Dr. Samantha Brown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oftentimes, people will turn to chiropractic care as a treatment option to heal an injury or to seek out relief from discomfort, but one of the main goals of this form of preventative care is to promote overall health and wellbeing by strengthening the nervous system.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center. Leaders highlighted economic trends for the hostess city in 2022. According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, it was a record year for business development in the Chatham...
