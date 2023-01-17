Read full article on original website
Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event. They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes. Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event. The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives...
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Co. elementary school to learn about reading program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young readers in Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are more than doubling the national average for reading fluency thanks to a virtual program, according to public school leaders. Georgia’s state superintendent Richard Woods stopped by Godley Station K-8 to learn about a program helping students excel...
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
Bluffton Police Department focusing on mental health by creating a reflection garden
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Almost a year ago WTOC told you about the Bluffton Police Department’s plans for a reflection garden and the larger goal behind it. The project, focused on helping officers’ mental health, was completed last week. “It’s more than just a place to sit and...
Work begins on interior of new Coast Guard Station Tybee
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a year since Coast Guard Station Tybee broke ground on its new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose facility. It’s located on Cockspur Island near Fort Pulaski. The outside is done, and crews are hard at work on the interior. The whole exterior...
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
State leaders, residents oppose zoning changes on St. Helena Island
St. Helena, Sc. (WTOC) - Land controversy in the Lowcountry. South Carolina state leaders are now taking sides in a zoning conflict in Beaufort County over restricting development on Saint Helena. Now, tensions in the area are bubbling as the county and local residents disagree, whether or not a new...
INTERVIEW: Dr. Samantha Brown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oftentimes, people will turn to chiropractic care as a treatment option to heal an injury or to seek out relief from discomfort, but one of the main goals of this form of preventative care is to promote overall health and wellbeing by strengthening the nervous system.
Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
Comprehensive plan moves to final phase in Bryan Co.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s comprehensive plan is one step closer to completion. This after commissioners sent the process into its final phase. The plan aims to map out development in the fastest growing county in the state. This summer, Bryan County leaders held input sessions on...
Liberty Co. Commission submits amendments for comprehensive plan for rezoning near exit 76 in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County leaders say industrializing off of Islands Highway in Midway has been a goal of the county’s, and now the comprehensive plan is on its way to mirroring that goal. However, people who live here in the area say they still feel that...
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds 2023 Economic Outlook Luncheon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Economic Outlook Luncheon today at the Savannah Convention Center. Leaders highlighted economic trends for the hostess city in 2022. According to the Savannah Economic Development Authority, it was a record year for business development in the Chatham...
Woman injured in shooting on Pate Street, Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has been injured in a shooting on Pate Street in Savannah. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened in the area of the 2800 block of Pate Street. Police say a woman received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Savannah Police is...
