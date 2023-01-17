ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, OH

New London offers six-class Holocaust course

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

A free course for adults, Introduction to the Holocaust, is being offered 6-7 p.m. for six Tuesdays, Feb. 7-March 14, at New London High School.

The class will be led by Misty Ebinger, NLHS social studies teacher and board member for Ohio’s Holocaust & Genocide Education Network.

To enroll, go to https://tinyurl.com/NLHolocaustClass . For more information, email mebinger@newlondon.k12.oh.us .

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: New London offers six-class Holocaust course

