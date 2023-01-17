Read full article on original website
Verde Valley Comic Expo
The Cottonwood Public Library is pleased to present the 6th Annual Verde Valley Comic Expo on Saturday, March 25th!. The Verde Valley Comic Expo is a one-day, 7-hour event that aims to connect people of all ages with comic book artists, authors, and other comic books and pop culture-related materials that help to promote reading.
Arizona Philharmonic Presents Manos Percussion
Arizona Philharmonic presents manos percussion’s Wood, Water, and Wolfgang, an impressive collection of percussion instruments and music from all over the world, including pairings with local singers, soprano soloist Emily Spencer, and local visual artist Carlos Duran. Performed on February 5, 3 pm at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, manos percussion is sure to be a unique experience.
Embrace Romance at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your gal pals or have a great date night at the Cottonwood Sip, Sample, and Stroll event on February 14, 2023, in charming Old Town Cottonwood. Enjoy samples of drinks and appetizers as you stroll down charming Old Town Cottonwood! Kickoff the fun at Old...
Lisa Dreams of Spring: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share their dreams of spring. So many people are sick of winter and are ready to garden. They are coming in for houseplants, seeds, wildflower seeds, pottery, and more in anticipation of a beautiful spring!. Chin up! Spring...
2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Snow is here in the highlands of central and northern Arizona! Some folks still don’t even know it snows in our beautiful state. Let’s “show the snow” of Arizona to the world in the 2023 SignalsAZ Snow Pic Sweepstakes.
Mint Julep Juniper: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Mint Julep Juniper! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. This beautiful, versatile evergreen shrub does it all! Use as a...
Be Part of the Sharlot Hall Museum History
Registration is now open for the Sharlot Hall Museum’s 2023 volunteer training program, which will begin Thursday, February 9. The program, which spans six months, introduces new volunteers to the history and culture of Arizona’s Central Highlands—a geographical area stretching across Northern Arizona that encompasses Yavapai County and acts as the Sharlot Hall Museum’s mission area.
Senior Referral Network Held Premiere Party
Senior Referral Network launched its kickoff premiere party at Touchmark Senior Living at the Ranch in their beautiful restaurant “The Finn” with million-dollar views overlooking Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. About 200 guests attended enjoying appetizers from Panera Bread Company. The attendees were learning and networking regarding resources available from sponsors at educational tables.
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
Flagstaff Point in Time Count Starts Jan 25
The annual Point in Time Count (PIT) will take place starting Jan. 25 throughout the City of Flagstaff. This count documents the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness at a single point in time and is conducted across the country. Local data collected during the annual PIT Count measures progress...
Pruning Fruit Trees: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about pruning fruit trees. Learn important information about preparing your fruit trees for spring. Also, get tips on trimming large evergreen trees and what you should know about planting a wildflower garden. Check out more of The...
Weekend Weather for Jan 19 thru Jan 23
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Will we see more snow? Check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Jan 20, 2023
Prescott Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay for Friday, January 20, 2023. Click here to understand what this means for the various campus’ schedules. Roads are icy this morning with freezing temperatures likely until late morning. In Prescott, road conditions are variable based on drainage and...
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers
Community Health Center of Yavapai Welcomes Three New Providers. Primary Care | Counseling Services | Substance Abuse Services. Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) recently welcomed three additional providers to our practices, offering increased appointment availability at each of our three locations. Thresiamma Anthony, FNP is accepting new patients in...
More Snow Expected Jan 19-20, 2023
The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona put out a notice on January 18th that more snow is expected to arrive with the next storm system rolling through Arizona on January 19th through 20th. With the storm system, a Winter Weather Advisory has been put in place from January 19 at 8:00 pm MST to January 20 at 2:00 pm MST.
Flagstaff on Two-Hour Delayed Start on Jan 20
All City of Flagstaff non-essential facilities will operate on a two-hour delayed start on Friday, Jan. 20 due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. The City urges all residents to delay travel if possible. For an overview of the opening times of various City facilities, please visit flagstaff.az.gov/4801/Delayed-Start. The...
Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood City Council Chambers – 826 N. Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. The following topics will be discussed:. Consideration of a Design Review application for a storage facility...
Prescott Fire Department Engineer Seeks to Set World Record
On Thursday, January 26, 2023, starting at about 10 AM, one of Prescott Fire Department’s own, Engineer Jason Heartisan, is going to run on a treadmill for 24 hours… blindfolded. If successful, he would set a new record and be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Winter storm leaves parts of northern AZ in more than foot of snow
A winter snowstorm that blanketed parts of northern Arizona with more than a foot of snow, and it’s not over yet. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that wasn’t expected to expire until late Tuesday night, and flurries were still falling across Flagstaff earlier in the day.
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
