Arsenal consider Moussa Diaby transfer to boost winger options but fear being priced out by Bayer Leverkusen

ARSENAL are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to reports.

The Gunners are hoping to bolster their wide options this month amid their title push.

Moussa Diaby is on Arsenal's wishlist Credit: Getty

Top target Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea instead Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian ace Mykhailo Mudryk had been their No1 target going into the January window.

But after being gazumped by Chelsea's huge £88million offer, Arsenal have moved on to other options.

According to Sky Germany, French international Diaby is on the Gunners' wishlist.

But the 23-year-old won't come cheap.

Last summer, Leverkusen demanded £75m when Newcastle tried to sign Diaby.

He still has two-and-half years remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga club, meaning they are in no rush to sell.

Diaby, who can play on either flank, has scored eight goals in 22 appearances for Leverkusen this term.

Another player on Arsenal's radar is Barcelona star Raphinha.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The Brazilian snubbed interest from the Gunners last summer to secure his dream move to Barca.

But having been underwhelmed by the former Leeds ace, the Catalan side have reportedly shown a willingness to sell.

He will not come cheap, however, with Spanish paper Diario Sport claiming that Barcelona will demand £100m for his signature.

Arsenal would be very unlikely to match this asking price.