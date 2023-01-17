ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fox40

Our Place Events, Taste of Hawaii Dinner

Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:. On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host) 1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Sacramento Cat Extravaganza

Placerville, are you ready? This 21-22 January join LCWW at the El Dorado Fairgrounds for the SACRAMENTO Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event!. Meet the most beautiful cats in the world at our family furr-iendly event! Get your ticket for full weekend access to experience:. ❤️‍ Meet with local rescues/charities and...
PLACERVILLE, CA
thesource.com

Sol Blume Festival Marks Return to Sacramento for April 29 & 30

The organizers of one of the country’s major annual R&B music festivals, Sol Blume, have announced that the festival will return to Sacramento, California on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. The R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival successfully hosted over 40,000 total guests from throughout the country...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Plate it, Sacramento!' competitors stock up at Midtown Farmers Market

Very Local’s new cooking competition “Plate It, Sacramento!” is featuring the Midtown Farmers Market in this week’s challenge. Competitors for the show's second episode are Greg Desmangles, the head chef for Urban Roots Smokehouse and Sara Arbabian, owner and head chef for The Rind. They were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento area things to do for the weekend of Jan. 20-22

From basketball games to film festivals and even a cat extravaganza, there's a lot happening this weekend across the Sacramento region. Thankfully, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry one after weeks of storms. See the forecast below. Here's a look at events that are taking place. Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods

People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Silicon Valley

The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento

The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down

(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Singer Sting bringing tour to Hard Rock Live Sacramento in April

Grammy award-winning musician Sting will be bringing his "My Songs" 2023 tour to Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland on April 12 and 13. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday morning. The concert features music from Sting's time with 70s band The Police, as well as some of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

