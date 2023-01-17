Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
‘Plate It, Sacramento!’ features locals Lorenzo Muslia, N’Gina Guyton as judges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “Plate It, Sacramento!” featured two judges from the area in its latest episode. In episode 2 of the Very Local cooking competition show, chefs were given $100 and 15 minutes to choose ingredients for a meal inspired by game-day memories of the Sacramento Kings.
Fox40
Our Place Events, Taste of Hawaii Dinner
Our Place is located in the center of Historic Old Sacramento and they offer several amenities including:. On-Site Catering, Full-Service Bar (Hosted or No Host) 1 large Indoor Banquet Room accommodating up to 200 guests with built-in dance floor, stage, wood pillars & wall of windows overlooking the outdoor Courtyard and 1 small banquet room opening in March of 2023.
Fox40
Sacramento Cat Extravaganza
Placerville, are you ready? This 21-22 January join LCWW at the El Dorado Fairgrounds for the SACRAMENTO Cat Extravaganza & Adoption Event!. Meet the most beautiful cats in the world at our family furr-iendly event! Get your ticket for full weekend access to experience:. ❤️ Meet with local rescues/charities and...
thesource.com
Sol Blume Festival Marks Return to Sacramento for April 29 & 30
The organizers of one of the country’s major annual R&B music festivals, Sol Blume, have announced that the festival will return to Sacramento, California on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30. The R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival successfully hosted over 40,000 total guests from throughout the country...
KCRA.com
GoldenSky organizers excited to expand Sacramento country music festival
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thelineup for the GoldenSky Country Music Festival, one of Sacramento’s newest — and already buzzing — music festivals, is out and organizers are already energized for the October event. The event debuted last October, bringing roughly 50,000 people to Discovery Park for two...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!' competitors stock up at Midtown Farmers Market
Very Local’s new cooking competition “Plate It, Sacramento!” is featuring the Midtown Farmers Market in this week’s challenge. Competitors for the show's second episode are Greg Desmangles, the head chef for Urban Roots Smokehouse and Sara Arbabian, owner and head chef for The Rind. They were...
KCRA.com
Sacramento area things to do for the weekend of Jan. 20-22
From basketball games to film festivals and even a cat extravaganza, there's a lot happening this weekend across the Sacramento region. Thankfully, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry one after weeks of storms. See the forecast below. Here's a look at events that are taking place. Sacramento...
KCRA.com
35th annual International Sportsmen’s Expo in Sac shows off latest gear for outdoor enthusiasts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 35th annual International Sportsmen’s Expo is taking place at Cal Expo in Sacramento through the weekend. The expo is one of the largest indoor events of its kind, offering the chance for attendees to speak with wildlife experts, buy discounted fishing and hunting licenses, and try out the latest gear.
mix96sac.com
Coyotes Spotted in Sacramento Neighborhoods
People in the Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods have been spotting coyotes roaming their neighborhoods. Understandably, they’re a little shaken up. So far, there have been no reports of the coyotes attacking people in Sacramento. That doesn’t mean that attacks couldn’t happen, though, so animal control officers are meeting with neighbors and teaching people techniques to scare away the animals using “coyote shakers” — an empty can filled with beans or pennies and sealed with duct tape. Give it a good rattle and it should drive away the unwanted urban wildlife. It can take a group effort to convince coyotes to leave a neighborhood, so experts are recommending that all neighbors use the noisemakers when out walking in the neighborhood. Animal control is also reminding neighbors to close trash can lids and bring the pet food inside.
Silicon Valley
The Estates at Newport — new homes in West Sacramento
The Estates at Newport is West Sacramento’s premier new-home community. Find spacious single- and two-story homes ranging in size from approximately 2,105 to 3,123 square feet with four to five bedrooms and three to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Enjoy an ideal setting just minutes from downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River and the American River. Shopping and dining are just a short walk away at the Southport Town Center. Enjoy the comforts of standard features including granite kitchen countertops, LED lighting, tankless water heaters and owned solar panels!
KCRA.com
Homeless along Sacramento parkway told to move, officials citing post-storm hazards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhoused people living along the Two Rivers Bike Trail on the American River Parkway are being told they have to leave. Regional Parks Rangers issued Notice to Vacate Encampment notices Thursday afternoon, documentation obtained by KCRA 3 shows. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Sacramento makes permit-ready ‘granny flat’ building plans available for free
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento released permit-ready building plans for accessory dwelling units, also known as “in-law units” and “granny flats,” as part of its effort to increase housing. The plans for the detached units all meet the city’s 2022 residential building code requirements and are for all-electric housing. -Video Above: Experts warn storm victims […]
'It looks like a big, fat mess': Lodi region wine grape growers deal with wineries flooding
ACAMPO, Calif. — Lodi area grape grower Layne Montgomery is still in disbelief as he looks upon his 17 acres, nearly four acres planted, under water. "It looks like a big, fat mess to me," said Montgomery, wearing knee high waders and sloshing around in his flooded vineyard. "It's bewildering. This happened so fast. We are in a state of shock really still."
Is it legal to own chickens in Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With egg prices rising over the past year, the idea of owning chickens might cross some people’s minds. In Sacramento, it is legal to own chickens, but before you can own some, there is some work that needs to be done. Here’s what the city says about owning chickens. •Video Above: […]
Sacramento Barnes and Noble closing down
(KTXL) — A Sacramento Barnes and Noble will be closing down on Sunday, Jan. 22. — Video Above: State lawmakers back proposal to ban TikTok According to a Facebook post from Barnes and Noble located at 3561 N Freeway Blvd in North Natomas, the business will be closing down after they were unable to reach […]
KCRA.com
Singer Sting bringing tour to Hard Rock Live Sacramento in April
Grammy award-winning musician Sting will be bringing his "My Songs" 2023 tour to Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland on April 12 and 13. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday morning. The concert features music from Sting's time with 70s band The Police, as well as some of...
KCRA.com
Are more potholes popping up across Sacramento following recent storms?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you noticed more potholes out on the roads after the recent storms?. The city of Sacramento and the county say they have had an increased number of reported potholes. Sacramento county spokesperson Matt Robinson says rain and severe storms can impact the roads in multiple...
capradio.org
Q&A: Owner of Sacramento-area tree removal service discusses storm’s impact on business
While the Sacramento region is now experiencing drier — and much less windy — weather, the first few weeks of the year saw the City of Trees littered with its namesake. Over one thousand trees fell in Sacramento alone, leaving city crews and local tree removal services scrambling to respond.
Tiny home resident pushes to live legally on her West Sacramento property
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman in West Sacramento is on a mission to make housing more affordable for herself and pave the way for others to do the same through a "Movable Tiny Home Policy". 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Robyn Davis has lived in her tiny home on...
