Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
What's Going On With Alcoa Stock After Hours?

Alcoa Corp AA shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported quarterly results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: Alcoa reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.65 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said fourth-quarter revenues declined 7% sequentially.
What's Going On With Peloton Stock

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading lower by 5.00% to $10.54 Thursday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Peloton, are trading lower Thursday following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. Per the Department of Labor data...
Helbiz Skyrockets After After Investigation Into Short Selling

Helbiz Inc HLBZ said its Board has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock. The company's stock fell over 90% in the past 12 months. The company believes that certain individuals or companies may have engaged in illegal short selling practices that have artificially depressed the stock price.
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report

Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
What's Going On With Bilibili Shares?

Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading higher by 3.02% to $25.40 Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a...
Google Layoffs Only The Latest In Tech Sector Bloodbath

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL shares rallied 4.9% on Friday after the Google parent company became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. What Happened: On Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to the company's staff informing them that Alphabet will begin laying off 12,000 employees immediately. In his...
Earnings Preview: SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial SMBK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmartFinancial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. SmartFinancial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
