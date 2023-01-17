Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
What's Going On With Alcoa Stock After Hours?
Alcoa Corp AA shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported quarterly results and issued weak guidance. Q4 Results: Alcoa reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.65 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said fourth-quarter revenues declined 7% sequentially.
What's Going On With Peloton Stock
Peloton Interactive Inc PTON shares are trading lower by 5.00% to $10.54 Thursday afternoon. Shares of companies in the broader consumer discretionary sector, including Peloton, are trading lower Thursday following strong jobless claims figures, which have added to concerns over a tight labor market. Per the Department of Labor data...
Helbiz Skyrockets After After Investigation Into Short Selling
Helbiz Inc HLBZ said its Board has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock. The company's stock fell over 90% in the past 12 months. The company believes that certain individuals or companies may have engaged in illegal short selling practices that have artificially depressed the stock price.
What In The World Is Going On With Genius Group (GNS) Stock Up Nearly 500% The Past Week?
Genius Group Ltd GNS shares are trading higher by 56.94% to $3.28 Friday morning on continued strength after the company approved a plan to create an 'Illegal Trading Task Force.'. The stock is also trading higher by some 490.46% over the trailing 5 sessions amid ongoing interest in the name...
Tesla To Rally Around 138%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
JP Morgan cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $190 to $180. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $133.70 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $190 to $200. Barclays analyst...
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Why Roku Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report
Roku Inc ROKU shares are trading higher by 3.48% to $51.68 Friday morning. Shares of streaming companies are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are leading the streaming sector higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales...
Tesla, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Nordstrom: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Thursday after U.S. unemployment data showed the labor market continues to remain resilient, a factor considered to be crucial in driving the Federal Reserve’s future policies. The weekly jobless claims fell by 15,000 to 190,000 while continuing claims increased by 17,000 to 1.647 million, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
What's Going On With Bilibili Shares?
Bilibili Inc - ADR BILI shares are trading higher by 3.02% to $25.40 Friday afternoon. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading higher ahead of the Lunar New Year on hopes of an economic recovery following the recent reopening. What Else Is Going On In China This Week?. In a...
Jim Cramer Slams Crypto Markets Again After Genesis Bankruptcy Report: 'Truly A Sham'
Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money, slammed cryptocurrency markets again on Wednesday, calling them "truly a sham." What Happened: Cramer said his personal favorite news of Wednesday was that crypto firm Genesis is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy. In December, Cramer said he cashed out his...
Netflix Analysts Are Raising Price Targets After Q4 Beat, Even The Ones With Sell And Neutral Ratings: Here's Why
Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX reported fourth-quarter financial results that saw revenue come in ahead of analysts’ estimates. The company also reported 230.75 million paid subscribers at the end of the fourth quarter, adding 7.7 million. The subscriber additions in the quarter beat the company’s expectations of 4.5 million.
Google Layoffs Only The Latest In Tech Sector Bloodbath
Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL shares rallied 4.9% on Friday after the Google parent company became the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. What Happened: On Friday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to the company's staff informing them that Alphabet will begin laying off 12,000 employees immediately. In his...
Earnings Preview: SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial SMBK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SmartFinancial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74. SmartFinancial bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.
Foot Locker Is In Short Squeeze Territory, Stock Is Presenting A Buy Says Analyst
Athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker, Inc FL had a strong 2022, booking $8.96 billion in revenue along with $893 million in earnings. An analysis of Foot Locker's valuation metrics revealed the company presented a compelling investment opportunity, according to Gianni Di Poce. The Foot Locker Analyst: Di Poce...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
