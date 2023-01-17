Read full article on original website
Alex Saucedo
3d ago
love me some old school classic motley crue. the first 5 albums are my favorite. love the old stuff alot. . CRANK IT UP LOUD. HORNS UP 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘
Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil has reported that he has fallen ill. And, as a result, the musician says, he has now pulled out of a major festival event in Key West, Florida. According to the report, the longtime singer and musician was set to perform as a solo act at the Florida music festival, RokIsland Fest. However, a bout with COVID-19 has derailed these plans.
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
Built by Highline Guitars and Inventables, and inspired by James Hetfield's trademark Flying V, the guitar will be raffled off in support of the band's All Within My Hands foundation. In November last year, Metallica surprised everyone by dropping a new single completely out of the blue. Titled Lux Æterna,...
All the Led Zeppelin album covers ranked from worst to first.
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Ronnie Wood gave a lifelong job to a Rolling Stones roadie he randomly met in Detroit and befriended after a London mugging.
Pink Floyd have officially confirmed the release of a 50th anniversary The Dark Side of the Moon box set, revealing all of its specifications, and a planetarium experience fans can attend to commemorate the album's benchmark. As far as music goes, the box set features CD and gatefold vinyl editions...
“I couldn’t let the night go by without doing something by Jeff,” Billy Joel told his audience Friday night (Jan. 13) during a performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden. As a tribute to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who passed away on Tuesday Jan. 10, the Piano...
Steve Vai has been reunited with a significant piece from his guitar history, revealing over the weekend that the "swiss cheese" guitar that he used during filming of David Lee Roth's "Yankee Rose" video has been found and returned after being missing for 36 years. The distinctive green guitar was...
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
For nine seasons, Night Court dominated the NBC lineup with its hilarious cast of comedy greats. Harry Anderson, Markie Post, John Larroquette and more led the cast of the show set in a Manhattan municipal courtroom. In January 2023, the series was revived, bringing back one of the original cast members for the new iteration.
Who doesn’t love eccentric Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, especially when he goes outside the box by singing in English on someone else’s song? Well, that’s exactly what’s just happened with “Child of Sin,” a duet between Lindemann and Dutch singer/songwriter Sharon Kovacs (under the Kovacs banner).
Alice Cooper is one of the many musicians in the rock 'n' roll world who've posted on social media to pay their respects to legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who died on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 78. In his post, Cooper called the late rocker the greatest guitarist of all time, and recalled opening for The Yardbirds when he was just 16.
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The musician was a founding member of The Byrds, but is best known for his work as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, with the group occasionally expanding to include Neil Young as well.
The Australian acoustic maestro honored the late guitar legend during his recent set at Kentucky's Lexington Opera House. Tommy Emmanuel paid tribute to late electric guitar legend Jeff Beck at his January 11 show at the Lexington Opera House in Kentucky, performing a rendition of Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, a Stevie Wonder song famously covered by Beck on his 1975 album, Blow By Blow.
