ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudwire

Comments / 3

Alex Saucedo
3d ago

love me some old school classic motley crue. the first 5 albums are my favorite. love the old stuff alot. . CRANK IT UP LOUD. HORNS UP 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘 🤘

Reply
4
Related
Loudwire

Dee Snider Says Ronnie James Dio + Robert Plant Aren’t ‘Real Performers’ But ‘Great Singers’

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has never been shy about sharing his opinions, controversial or not and recently, on Twitter, he reasoned that Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin) and Ronnie James Dio (Dio, Black Sabbath, Rainbow) are "not real performers." He did maintain that he thinks they are incredibly talented singers, however, noting there's an important distinction between a performer/frontperson and being a singer.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Loudwire

The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide

It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
musictimes.com

Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson

Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica unveil custom one-of-a-kind 'Flying M' guitar – and you can win it

Built by Highline Guitars and Inventables, and inspired by James Hetfield's trademark Flying V, the guitar will be raffled off in support of the band's All Within My Hands foundation. In November last year, Metallica surprised everyone by dropping a new single completely out of the blue. Titled Lux Æterna,...
hubpages.com

5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time

It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
iheart.com

Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums

Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Loudwire

Legendary Musician David Crosby Has Died at 81

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The musician was a founding member of The Byrds, but is best known for his work as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash, with the group occasionally expanding to include Neil Young as well.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Tommy Emmanuel pay tribute to Jeff Beck with a heartfelt acoustic fingerstyle performance of Cause We've Ended As Lovers

The Australian acoustic maestro honored the late guitar legend during his recent set at Kentucky's Lexington Opera House. Tommy Emmanuel paid tribute to late electric guitar legend Jeff Beck at his January 11 show at the Lexington Opera House in Kentucky, performing a rendition of Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers, a Stevie Wonder song famously covered by Beck on his 1975 album, Blow By Blow.
KENTUCKY STATE
Loudwire

Loudwire

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy