abc45.com
Vigil held for 12-year-old Winston Salem girl
Friends and family gathered this afternoon at Weston Park to remember the life of 12-year old Enedy Morales. She was killed while at Weston Park on Sunday. Police say there was a fight between a group of people at the park and then shots were fired. Morales was shot and killed. A 24-year old man was also shot during the commotion, but he survived. Police have not arrested the shooter. If you know anything about the crime you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700. The family has setup a go fund me page.
wfmynews2.com
Family of deadly Greensboro fire victim make case for and against parole for the killer
The State Parole Board is considering whether to free Janet Danahey. She set a fire 20 years ago in Greensboro that killed four people.
3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
Road Rage| Shot fired on I-40 in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the man responsible for shooting into a vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Police said a man was driving in a white van, trying to merge onto northbound US 52 from Clemmonsville Road and the victim was unable to make space for him to get into the lane. The man began to follow the victim and drive erratically.
abc45.com
Community holds vigil for man killed in Winston-Salem bar shooting
Kane Bowen's friends and family heartbroken after hearing the news. they're remembering all the happiness the 30-year-old brought to people's lives with his music and creativity. “If he was having a good day he was down in his basement with his mixer playing music, if he was having a great...
WXII 12
'There’s nobody else like him:' Friends and family hold vigil for Burke St. Pub shooting victim
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends, family and community members are remembering Kane Bowen, who died in Thursday's shooting at Burke Street Pub. They’re holding a vigil for him Friday night at Celestial Wellness, where he worked in downtown Winston-Salem. Friends of Kane say that he was a great musician,...
Man shot, killed in Popeyes drive-thru in Winston-Salem identified
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night. At around 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts. 32. of Winston-Salem, dead […]
WXII 12
Man arrested after deadly shooting at downtown Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a deadly shooting at a popular downtown bar. It happened Thursday around 1:15 a.m. at Burke Street Pub, near Burke and West First streets. Police confirm one man is dead, and a woman suffered a minor injury after being grazed by a...
Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a […]
WXII 12
Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
WXII 12
Man arrested, charged with robbing same bank twice, deputies say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A suspect accused of robbing the same bank twice is now in custody, deputies said. Manuel Massas, 34, has been arrested for the robberies of the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons. Previous Coverage: Clemmons bank teller robbed at gunpoint. The first robbery took place in...
Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Franklin Boulevard, East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro overnight, according to police. At 3:38 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and East Bessemer Avenue. At the scene, police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital by […]
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after a handgun was found inside a backpack at Statesville High School, officials said. According to city officials, the Statesville Police Department was notified of the gun’s presence by an educator at the school. Officers were able to take possession...
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
abc45.com
GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
12-year-old’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The youngest of five siblings was killed in a park in Winston-Salem. FOX8 spoke to Enedy Morales’s 17-year-old sister. The two went to Weston Park in Winston-Salem to watch a fight on Sunday. Now Tiffany Morales regrets not keeping a closer eye on the baby of the family and her best […]
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
Yadkin County teen charged with robbing Bojangles at gunpoint, two others arrested for harboring a fugitive
YADKIN COUNTY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – A Yadkin County teenager is arrested after an armed robbery at a Winston-Salem Bojangles. On January 18th, 2023, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office was informed by the Winston-Salem Police Department of an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant on Reynolda Rd. According...
Yadkinville man facing charges in robbing same bank twice in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man is facing charges after he was accused of robbing the same bank twice in Forsyth County. Manuel Massas, 34, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Massas robbed Piedmont Federal Savings Bank...
Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
