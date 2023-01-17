ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

abc45.com

Vigil held for 12-year-old Winston Salem girl

Friends and family gathered this afternoon at Weston Park to remember the life of 12-year old Enedy Morales. She was killed while at Weston Park on Sunday. Police say there was a fight between a group of people at the park and then shots were fired. Morales was shot and killed. A 24-year old man was also shot during the commotion, but he survived. Police have not arrested the shooter. If you know anything about the crime you are asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department (336)-773-7700. The family has setup a go fund me page.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road Rage| Shot fired on I-40 in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are looking for the man responsible for shooting into a vehicle on I-40 in Winston-Salem. Police said a man was driving in a white van, trying to merge onto northbound US 52 from Clemmonsville Road and the victim was unable to make space for him to get into the lane. The man began to follow the victim and drive erratically.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Community holds vigil for man killed in Winston-Salem bar shooting

Kane Bowen's friends and family heartbroken after hearing the news. they're remembering all the happiness the 30-year-old brought to people's lives with his music and creativity. “If he was having a good day he was down in his basement with his mixer playing music, if he was having a great...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Popeyes drive-thru in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night. At around 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts. 32. of Winston-Salem, dead […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Heavy police presence at Winston-Salem building connected to deadly bar shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a building on Northpoint Boulevard early Thursday morning about an assault call. Police responded to the building around 5:30 a.m. on the 8000 block of Northpoint Boulevard, near Cherry Street. At the time, police dispatch would only confirm officers were responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call involving a firearm.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Man arrested, charged with robbing same bank twice, deputies say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A suspect accused of robbing the same bank twice is now in custody, deputies said. Manuel Massas, 34, has been arrested for the robberies of the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Clemmons. Previous Coverage: Clemmons bank teller robbed at gunpoint. The first robbery took place in...
CLEMMONS, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police

A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Man wanted by Burlington police for kidnapping, assault, robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for a man who is wanted for kidnapping, assault and robbery, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. On Friday, Burlington officers responded to a call for service in the 600 Block of Lakeside Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who said there had been […]
BURLINGTON, NC

