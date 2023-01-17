ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

As urgent warning issued to millions in icy cold snap – the 4 ways it can prove deadly

By Terri-Ann Williams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lz7gH_0kHt3kTT00

A COLD snap has swept the UK with Brits being urged to look out for those at risk.

An ice warning has been issued and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have also issued a major health alert due to freezing temperatures.

While the cold weather is likely to cause travel chaos for many Brits trying to get around today, it can also be dangerous when it comes to your health.

In a warning issued this week, Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA said that cold weather can have a serious impact on health.

This particularly applies to older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, he said.

"During this period, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can," he added.

Cold weather guidance from the UKHSA states that every year, tens of thousands of people across the country die from conditions that can be linked to cold weather exposure.

"Whatever the weather outside, or inside for that matter, our bodies fight a constant battle to keep internal conditions pretty much the same.

"We have a range of reflexes that kick in to keep our core temperature steady at around 37.5C. This is so that our cells and organs are protected from damage," experts explained.

But what are the main conditions you should be looking out for as the UK braces itself for -10C conditions?

1. Heart attacks

People exposed to cold weather are more likely to suffer a heart attack, a recent study revealed.

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden found that the average number of heart attacks per day was significantly higher when the weather was cold, compared to when the weather was warm.

On a regular basis it translated to four more heart attacks per day when the average temperature was below zero.

It is thought that the risk of heart attacks is higher in cold weather because the body responds to feeling chilly by restricting superficial blood vessels.

This decreases how warm the skin is and increases blood flow through the arteries.

The body also begins to shiver and your heart rate increases to keep you warm.

But these responses can put extra stress on your heart, the experts said.

2. Asthma

Experts at Asthma UK say that winter can be ​a dangerous time for people with asthma as chilly weather, colds, flu, chest infections and mould are more common and can trigger life-threatening asthma attacks.

They explained that these attacks cause airways to become inflamed, causing symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and struggling to breathe.

"Make sure you carry your reliever inhaler (usually blue) with you at all times and keep taking their regular preventer inhaler (usually brown) as prescribed. ​

"The simple scarf could also save your life.

"Do a 'scarfie’ - wrapping a scarf loosely over your nose and mouth to help warm up the air before they breathe it in, ​as cold air is another asthma attack trigger.

"It could also be helpful to stick to indoor activities when the weather is particularly cold", they advise.

3. Blood clots

Sudden changes in temperature cause thermal stress to the body, which has to work harder to maintain its constant temperature.

In particular, research has shown this makes it more likely for people to suffer from dangerous blood clots during winter.

Authors of a study, conducted at a hospital in Nice, France, suggested that respiratory tract infections are more common in winter and might make patients more vulnerable to blood clots.

They also suggested that chilly weather might make the blood vessels constrict, making it more likely that blood clots will form.

Guidance from the UKHSA states: "When we start to get cold, our blood becomes thicker, which can cause clotting.

"Clotting can cause problems and is one of the reasons we see more heart attacks and strokes in the days following colder weather."

4. Flu

Flu gets worse in winter months and the cold weather can exacerbate symptoms of the common illness.

It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) states.

The Sun has been urging readers to come forward for both their flu jabs and their Covid jabs as part of the 'Do the Double' campaign.

Between the weeks ending 13 March 2020 and 1 April 2022, there were 35,007 deaths due to flu and pneumonia, the Office for National Statistics states.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that flu patients in hospital had hit the highest level in a decade after a dramatic surge over Christmas.

Admissions stood at 8.3 per 100,000 people in the week to January 1, down from 14.8 the previous week, according to the UKHSA.

This was the highest level in at least a decade - however experts said the figures should be treated with caution.

There can often be a slight reduction in recorded levels of hospital activity over the festive period, which this winter included the weekend of December 24/25 followed by bank holidays on both December 26 and 27.

Despite the drop, the rate is still running above any point in the previous four winters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sk8Ju_0kHt3kTT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DaMkf_0kHt3kTT00

"Being cold also affects our body’s ability to fight off infection. This is why in the weeks after the cold weather we see more deaths from infections like pneumonia, as lung conditions and coughs can develop into a more serious problem.

"So, although many of us think the health risks of cold are confined to hypothermia, the reality is that many more people will die of heart and lung problems due to cold weather," guidance from the UKHSA states.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK weather: Snow and ice warnings as cold snap set to continue

Parts of the UK have been hit with snow and ice, amid warnings the cold weather is set to stay. Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales from midday until 12:00 GMT on Tuesday. Drivers were warned to leave...
The Independent

Forecasters warn low temperatures may last into next week amid cold snap

Forecasters have warned temperatures could stay below average into next week in parts of the UK as the cold spell continues, with lows of minus 8C predicted on Tuesday night.The Met Office has said further weather warnings for snow and ice are likely to be issued for Wednesday night.Drivers have been urged to factor in extra time for their journeys in order to move carefully along slippery roads and defrost their cars.It comes after dozens of people were injured following a crash involving a double-decker bus in “treacherous” freezing conditions in Somerset.Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said temperatures are likely...
The Hill

5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
TEXAS STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Thursday into Friday

Alert: Yellow Alert from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday for pockets of heavy rain, as well as some gusty winds, especially along the coast.Forecast: We're getting brushed by a little rain and snow shower activity this morning; a lull is expected this afternoon. More organized rain/showers fill in late this afternoon (mainly after 5/6PM) with pockets of heavy rain possible through early tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are expected along the coast late tonight through early tomorrow morning, as well. The remainder of tomorrow will be dry with a leftover breeze in place. Temperature-wise, it will be rather mild with 50s through midday, then just the 40s late in the afternoon and evening.Looking Ahead: This weekend will be quiet, but colder. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with highs around 40. As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 40.
The Independent

UK weather forecast: 110 flood warnings issued as snow, rain and -10C freeze loom – latest

Some 110 flood warnings are in place across England following torrential overnight on Sunday.Residents living near rivers in the affected areas - which include parts of Kent and East Sussex have been told that flooding is “expected”.A further less serious “flood alerts” are also in force. These warnings mean flood is “possible” rathern than expected.Meanwhile, temperatures could plunge as low as -10C in some parts as the UK braces for another cold snap, with snow and ice warnings also in place.The Met Office said the lowest temperatures will be recorded in the Scottish glens. The mercury is forecast to drop below freezing in several other regions, including London, where lows of -2C are expected overnight on Monday,The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands. Read More Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
msn.com

Siberia sees coldest air in two decades as temperature dips to minus-80

In Siberia, the icebox of the Northern Hemisphere, temperatures have plunged to their lowest levels in at least two decades: around minus-80 degrees. This exceptional cold is projected to continue into the weekend. Temperatures have fallen up to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (27.8 Celsius) below normal amid this frigid siege, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes

A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

Where is the snow? Many regions dealing with warm, dry winter as season hits midpoint

As the country marches into the heart of winter and approaches Groundhog Day on February 2, some communities are asking where the season is at, with a lack of snow and temperatures that would make any snowman cringe. Asides from an arctic blast in December, overall temperatures have been above normal and precipitation below normal for parts of the Northeast, Ohio Valley and southern Rockies. A weather pattern flow that has kept big storms from tapping into abundant moisture is partially to blame for the lack of frozen precipitation. The Interstate 95 corridor is one of the regions where a deficit of snow is adding...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting

Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
The Independent

In Pictures: UK wakes to sunrises, snow and ice as temperatures plunge

The UK woke up to golden sunrises, snowfall and ice on Tuesday as the mercury plunged to its lowest level in 2023 so far.Overnight temperatures fell to as low as minus 9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, as the cold snap continued, while parts of the South West, including Cornwall, awoke to heavy snow.Lows of minus 8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland; minus 8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland; and minus 7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.Several severe weather warnings have been issued by forecasters, with the Met Office telling people in northern Scotland they...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy