2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Fox11online.com
Brown County, De Pere hope to follow Green Bay with license plate-reading cameras
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff's and De Pere Police departments are hoping to join Green Bay by adding...
Fox11online.com
Baird Creek alit to fundraise for snow making equipment at Triangle Sports Area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- People in Green Bay got the chance to experience the beauty of Baird Creek in a new way Friday night, as over 1,000 lights lit up the trail for a luminary walk. The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation hosted the walk as part of its efforts to...
Fox11online.com
Proposed design for Appleton Library eliminates and shifts elements of earlier versions
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Those anxious for the downtown Appleton Public Library to reopen will have to wait. But officials involved in the planning believe changes made to the design are a step in the right direction. “This design is responsive to our community's feedback, and it is going to serve...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year
Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
Fox11online.com
5 fire departments join forces to extinguish blaze at Little Chute business
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Many hands were needed to put out a fire at a Little Chute business Thursday night. The Little Chute Fire Department says it needed help from four other fire departments to put out the blaze. Little Chute crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of E....
NBC26
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
WBAY Green Bay
Snow in the Green Bay area
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
wearegreenbay.com
Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
Fox11online.com
Neenah residents threaten city with legal action over Shattuck yard sign dispute
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- The city of Neenah is giving residents until Feb. 8 to take down these signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School. Residents who don't could face more than just a citation. "If the city of Neenah does not adjust their behavior and they do not...
Fox11online.com
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful
APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
wearegreenbay.com
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes in Ledgeview, no one injured
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries. According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council Looks to Help Developer of Former Mirro Site with Grant Applications
During the Manitowoc City Council meeting Monday, the Council got an update on the former Mirro site on Washington Street. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickles about that update, and he said that the City has been working with a developer to construct some workforce housing on the property. “40...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
Fox11online.com
Rosendale-Brandon School District approves two referendum questions for spring
ROSENDALE (WLUK) -- The Rosendale-Brandon School District is giving a referendum another shot. After voters said no to the April 2022 referendum, the school district board has been working to develop a long-range master plan that addresses district needs and is supported by the community. “Like many Wisconsin school districts,...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh restaurant week highlights 33 local eateries providing unique meals for discounted prices
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – January 19 is the first day of Oshkosh’s restaurant week. The owner of one of the 33 participating restaurants says the week will satisfy Oshkosh residents’ tastebuds. “The things you can get here during restaurant week, like most restaurants, are not things you...
