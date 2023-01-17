ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Wisconsin selecting “Young Farmer” of the year

Nine exceptional young farmers will participate in the 69th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend Jan. 27-29, 2023 in Manitowoc, WI at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc. The finalists include:. • Bryan & Maria Beranek, Crivitz. • Adam & Melissa Baumann, Marathon. • Brady & Lynsey Broedlow, Helenville. • Michael...
MANITOWOC, WI
Record crowd packs Oshkosh Arena on Herd School Day

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Thousands of local students filled Oshkosh Arena on Wednesday, filling the area with noise as they cheered on the Wisconsin Herd at the annual school day basketball game. Herd President Steve Brandes said about 3,500 students attended the game, a number he said exceeds the...
OSHKOSH, WI
Snow in the Green Bay area

U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in acts of self-harm and suicidal thoughts among children in Wisconsin. FVTC remodeled associate degree programs so students can transfer to UW-Green Bay and UW-Oshkosh as juniors. Powerboat driver sentenced. Updated: 5 hours ago. 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel...
GREEN BAY, WI
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
APPLETON, WI
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
NEENAH, WI
Majority of Wisconsin businesses expect a recession in 2023, but remain hopeful

APPLETON (WLUK) -- More than half of Wisconsin businesses expect the state's economy will enter a recession this year. That's the finding of the latest Wisconsin Employer Survey by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a recession is a significant decline in economic activity...
WISCONSIN STATE
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes in Ledgeview, no one injured

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries. According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.
LEDGEVIEW, WI
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
WISCONSIN STATE
Rosendale-Brandon School District approves two referendum questions for spring

ROSENDALE (WLUK) -- The Rosendale-Brandon School District is giving a referendum another shot. After voters said no to the April 2022 referendum, the school district board has been working to develop a long-range master plan that addresses district needs and is supported by the community. “Like many Wisconsin school districts,...
ROSENDALE, WI

