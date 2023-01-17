ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

What is Delta Colorado’s Elevation?

Have you ever wondered what the elevation of Delta, Colorado was? Well, wonder no more, as that's the exact information that we will be imparting to you today. You're welcome. First, let's take a quick look at what our competitors are. I mean, our neighbors' elevations are. It's always a good idea to have numbers to compare, just to give you a better idea of what we're dealing with.
DELTA, CO
ouraynews.com

Fatal accident victim identified

The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Stronger winter storm to arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, and the South San Juan Wilderness until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

