Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
Is Montrose the Most ‘Dynamic’ Town in Colorado?
I know I say this a lot, but Montrose really is a great place to live. Turns out, I'm not the only one that thinks so. Now, there's a science to back me up, so I feel empowered to shout it from the rooftops as often as I can: Montrose is a great place to live!
nbc11news.com
Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Four Colorado Big Lots Closing, Grand Junction Store Survives For Now
Four Big Lots stores in Colorado are closing this month, leaving Grand Junction shoppers to wonder about the fate of their local store on North Avenue. Grand Junction Has Seen Its Share of Closures On North Avenue. Any time big-name retail stores announce closures, local communities hold their breath in...
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list
Grand Junction is one of The New York Times' picks for best places to visit in 2023.Photo byVisit Grand Junction. (Grand Junction, Colo.) What do London, Istanbul, Madrid and Grand Junction have in common? It turns out that they’re all on The New York Times’ curated “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.
West Springs Hospital is back up and running
The Colorado Department of Behavioral Health and Department of Public Health and Environment have reinstated Mind Springs and West Springs Hospital.
Ready To Try the Newest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor In Grand Junction?
A brand new flavor has been added to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup. Although the cookie sale doesn't officially start until February, the Girl Scouts website proclaims "Girls are now selling cookies." You can find Girl Scout Cookies near you here. Which Girl Scout Cookie Is Your Favorite?. As a...
New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
10 Fun Adult Activities You Can Do In Grand Junction During Winter
Winter has arrived in western Colorado, but don't let that stop you from being active for the next several weeks. Winter means great for fun on the slopes, snowmobile trails, and snowshoe trails. But, for those who aren't especially keen on the idea of playing in the snow, what are you going to do when it's too cold to play outdoors?
KJCT8
Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain...
What is Delta Colorado’s Elevation?
Have you ever wondered what the elevation of Delta, Colorado was? Well, wonder no more, as that's the exact information that we will be imparting to you today. You're welcome. First, let's take a quick look at what our competitors are. I mean, our neighbors' elevations are. It's always a good idea to have numbers to compare, just to give you a better idea of what we're dealing with.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
This Colorado Ranch Brings a Little ‘Yellowstone’ to Montrose Colorado
The overwhelming popularity of FOX's Yellowstone cannot be denied. Like the ubiquity of the video game Fortnite, you can't go anywhere without hearing about the Dutton saga. Who would've known that the hottest thing on TV after Game of Thrones finished up would be about ranchers?. Yes, the hard frontier...
ouraynews.com
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
KJCT8
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
KJCT8
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude...
nbc11news.com
Stronger winter storm to arrive tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, and the South San Juan Wilderness until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain in...
KKTV
Man faces slew of charges after allegedly opening fire in middle of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A 29-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly opening fire in the middle of Grand Junction. City police say gunshots broke out Tuesday afternoon near the 12th Street City Market, prompting numerous businesses and part of a hospital to shelter-in-place for what was feared to be an active shooter.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0