Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Related
themesatribune.com
Barrett-Jackson is a ‘see and be seen’ show, auction
Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, hosts its annual flagship auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale each January, serving as the gateway to events season in the Valley. This year, like years past, Chairman/CEO Craig Jackson expects another incredible event with an enviable No Reserve collector car docket and...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-Based Rezvani Vengeance To Debut At Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
Having made its debut in late 2022, the Cadillac Escalade-based 2023 Rezvani Vengeance SUV is scheduled to make its first public appearance at the upcoming Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Rezvani Vengeance will be presented during the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Car Auction taking place between Saturday, January 21st,...
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Fashion Square | Shopping mall in Arizona
One of the most famous places to go shopping in Phoenix is Scottsdale Fashion Square. It is one of the biggest and best malls in Phoenix Arizona, especially if you are looking for luxury brands, since there are exclusive brand boutiques. And it is that here are several of the most expensive brands in the world such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Versace. There are also interesting shops such as the English fashion brand AllSaints, the sports brands Lululemon and Fabletics as well as Zara. And if you were left wanting more fashion, don't forget to go to the luxury department stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona
Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.
Phoenix New Times
An Award-Winning Sushi Chef is Moving Into the Former Bandera Restaurant in Scottsdale
In 2003, Tyson Cole and his team opened the first location of sushi restaurant Uchi in Austin. In 2011, the chef won one of the highest honors in food, and was named the James Beard Awards' Best Chef: Southwest. In 2023, he aims to open his first restaurant in Arizona.
fabulousarizona.com
What to Wear to the Phoenix Open 2023
Wondering what to wear to the Phoenix Open 2023? WM Phoenix Open, a six-day event kicking off Feb. 6 at TPC Scottsdale, calls for practical yet chic wardrobe selections. Think high-class stripes, collars, polos, and neutrals. The wardrobe stylists from Luxe and City’s Fashion House incorporated green, navy, and black...
12news.com
Super Bowl restaurant reservations in hot demand
Super Bowl LVII is just 3 weeks away, and many Valley restaurants are already booked up! Two restaurants in Phoenix are getting ready for the busiest week of year.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Frank Lloyd Wright’s final home lists for $8.95M in Arizona
The final home that the long-respected architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed has hit the market for $8.95 million — and the current owner is hoping to find someone who will keep its legacy going. Known as the “Circular Sun House,” the property was built in 1967 in Phoenix, Arizona....
Family-Owned Batch Cookie Shop Brings its Treats Closer to Home in Queen Creek
Batch Cookie Shop is currently laying the foundation for their second location at Rittenhouse and Ellsworth Roads and is expected to open in the early fall of 2023.
prescottenews.com
The White Rabbit Bar Opening Second Location in Prescott, AZ
Fans of The White Rabbit Speakeasy in Gilbert, AZ will be excited to hear that a second location is set to open in Prescott, AZ. The speakeasy will be located at the historic Grand Highland Hotel on Whiskey Row. The boutique hotel was recently purchased by Medina Hospitality in late 2021.
luxesource.com
This Spanish Colonial-Style Home In Arizona Gets A Bright New Look
“I love Spanish Colonial-style homes,” swoons designer Lauren Wallace. So, when the chance came to update one in Paradise Valley built by architect Mark Candelaria in 2005, she felt a genuine wave of excitement. The house had been lovingly maintained and needed only minimal work, something the new owners, a couple from Chicago who were already experienced renovators, knew they could easily manage.
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: $6 appetizers in Phoenix, barbecue favorites in Scottsdale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Our new happy hour series continues, and this time features favorites from two Valley spots: one in Phoenix and the other in Scottsdale. I stumbled on this place a few years ago and was really impressed by their happy hour. When I started this series, I had to stop in to make sure they still have some great options, and they do! Alex’s Grill near Central and Osborn in Phoenix offers a Monday through Friday happy hour from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Just about everything on the happy hour menu is $6, like some tasty bruschetta with goat cheese, fig spread and roasted red pepper. How about a meatball and pasta dish for $6? Be sure to try their Mostaccioli Meatballs with homemade meatballs with marinara sauce over pasta. They also have a great caprese plate that comes with vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh basil for $6. A favorite of mine is the blackened chicken Caesar salad for $6. It has grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing and fresh parmesan cheese. Not bad at all for the price! If you want to try a little bit of everything, the Alexi’s Combo Plate is the way to go. For $10, you get two jumbo shrimp scampi, calamari and tortellini in a tomatoes cream sauce. If you’re looking for affordable drinks, they have those too! Imported beers are $4 during happy hour and classic cocktails like margaritas and martinis are only $6. Salud!
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Outdoor Living Design & Install Company System Pavers Expands to Arizona
The nation’s leading outdoor living design and installation company System Pavers has expanded to Arizona with the opening of a new Tempe office earlier this month. The new location gives homeowners across the Phoenix-metro area access to System Pavers’s high-quality services that help transform outdoor living spaces through elements such as outdoor kitchens, BBQ islands, water features, fire features, patios, driveways, turf and more. The company offers complimentary consultation, personalized design and comprehensive, professional installation.
East Valley Tribune
Costco warehouse gets Mesa board’s ‘grumbling approval’
Retail giant Costco is planning a 75,000-square-foot warehouse with 25 loading docks on vacant land on the northeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads. It’s not a retail Costco store but a “merchandise delivery operation,” or MDO, where big and bulky products are staged before delivery to customers’ homes.
KTAR.com
Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop makes Arizona debut in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A popular northern California-based sandwich chain served up its first meals in Arizona on Monday with the debut of its Scottsdale restaurant. Mr. Pickles Sandwich Shop opened its doors near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, the first of a handful of locations slated to open over the next 18 months, according to a press release.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Buck & Rider Seafood Restaurant Opens New, Larger Location in North Scottsdale
The Valley’s popular seafood restaurant Buck & Rider has opened a second location in North Scottsdale, offering diners the same high-quality dining experience in an even bigger setting. Located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, the new 10,000-square-foot restaurant...
frontdoorsmedia.com
Priscilla & Michael Nicholas
Priscilla & Michael Nicholas are fixtures of the local philanthropic community, but they see themselves as humble Midwesterners who were blessed to fall in love with Arizona. They moved here from Chicago in 1981 after a friend prompted Michael to visit for a business trip. “I got off the plane and loved it immediately,” he said.
Comments / 4