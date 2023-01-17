ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bigislandgazette.com

Bello Appointed Complex Area Superintendent for Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex

The Hawai‘i State Board of Education approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui, Castle-Kahuku, Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa, and Pearl City-Waipahu complex areas. The appointments, who have been serving in their respective roles in...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on Maui helped remove over 2,000 bags of trash in 2022

Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a...
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric’s battery bonus program for Maui and O’ahu

Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program provides a cash incentive and bill credits to customers who add battery storage to their rooftop solar systems. The program has reached a milestone on O‘ahu with 30% of its allotted capacity filled. Battery Bonus, launched in July 2021, has reached its Tier...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

State of Hawaiʻi has new disaster, emergency leadership

The State of Hawaiʻi has new leadership for disasters and emergencies. Luke Meyers will join the Office of Gov. Josh Green as State Disaster Management Advisor and retired Col. James D.S. Barros was named as the new Administrator for the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). The State Disaster...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Josh Green set to deliver first State of the State address

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is set to make his first State of the State address Monday. Green, who’s held the office for a little over a month, is expected to unveil a comprehensive strategy for affordable housing, which had been at the forefront of his campaign. Green has...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
HONOLULU, HI
beckersasc.com

Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup

Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI

