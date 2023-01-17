Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandgazette.com
Bello Appointed Complex Area Superintendent for Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa Complex
The Hawai‘i State Board of Education approved the Department’s recommendation to appoint four complex area superintendents to oversee the schools in the Baldwin-Kekaulike-Kūlanihāko‘i-Maui, Castle-Kahuku, Ka‘ū-Kea‘au-Pāhoa, and Pearl City-Waipahu complex areas. The appointments, who have been serving in their respective roles in...
mauinow.com
Adopt-A-Highway volunteers on Maui helped remove over 2,000 bags of trash in 2022
Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of groups helped remove more than 2,000 bags of trash from state highways in Maui County in 2022, according to the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Transportation Highways Division – Maui District. The anti-litter efforts were part of the local Adopt-A-Highway program, a...
mauinow.com
Hawaiian Electric’s battery bonus program for Maui and O’ahu
Hawaiian Electric’s Battery Bonus program provides a cash incentive and bill credits to customers who add battery storage to their rooftop solar systems. The program has reached a milestone on O‘ahu with 30% of its allotted capacity filled. Battery Bonus, launched in July 2021, has reached its Tier...
kauainownews.com
State of Hawaiʻi has new disaster, emergency leadership
The State of Hawaiʻi has new leadership for disasters and emergencies. Luke Meyers will join the Office of Gov. Josh Green as State Disaster Management Advisor and retired Col. James D.S. Barros was named as the new Administrator for the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). The State Disaster...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Josh Green set to deliver first State of the State address
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green is set to make his first State of the State address Monday. Green, who’s held the office for a little over a month, is expected to unveil a comprehensive strategy for affordable housing, which had been at the forefront of his campaign. Green has...
newsfromthestates.com
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access
Molokai General Hospital is one of three health care providers on Molokai that is absorbing new patients following the deaths of two primary care doctors. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2021. Doctors have long been in short supply on Molokai, where residents must board a plane to access specialized care and routine treatment...
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lieutenant governor unveils ‘bold, credible’ plan to expand preschool in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke unveiled the new Ready Keiki initiative on Tuesday, a $200 million public-private partnership to expand preschool services statewide. Luke said that the state plans to build or refurbish more than 400 pre-kindergarten classes over the next decade, including 80 in the next 18...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
kauainownews.com
Three from Kaua‘i nominated to fill Hawai‘i House seat vacated by Tokioka
This story was updated at 10:48 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Three local leaders on Kauaʻi have been nominated to fill a Hawaiʻi State House of Representatives seat vacated late last year by former Rep. James “Jimmy” Tokioka, who was tapped by new Gov. Josh Green to be the state’s Deputy Director of Airports.
KITV.com
Hawai'i Tax Fairness Coalition protest at State Capitol in favor of new tax on ultra-wealthy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Tax Fairness Coalition is calling on lawmakers to pass wealth taxes, and they came out in a peaceful protest Thursday at the Hawaii State Capitol to call for tax justice. "We know what our working families are struggling to put food on the table, to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal aims to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by targeting non-residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day one of the new Hawaii State Legislature means fresh faces and innovative ideas. One idea includes tackling Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents. “The problem that we’ve seen over the pandemic was the home prices went up $400,000,” said Minority Floor Leader Sen....
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
Department of Law Enforcement on track to begin operations in 2024
Last Summer, Governor Ige signed a bill that would create a new "department of law enforcement" and we learned that the state is set to start operations in 2024.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kawananakoa’s burial crypt at Mauna Ala took a decade of planning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa will be buried Monday at Mauna Ala, where Hawaiian royals have been buried since the 1800s. Surrounded by black gates and the seal of Hawaii’s kingdom, Mauna Ala has burials of the Kamehameha and Kalakaua dynasties. Kawananakoa, known as a...
beckersasc.com
Hawaii physician to keep $205K in Medicaid funds after state's attempt to recoup
Hawaii's state Supreme Court ruled that Frederick Nitta, MD, of Hilo, Hawaii, is allowed to keep $205,000 in enhanced Medicaid payments, despite state officials' attempts to recoup the funds, the American Medical Association said Jan. 18. Dr. Nitta, an obstetrician-gynecologist, provided primary care services for patients in rural areas 60...
Aloha Authentic – The arrival of Hawaiians to Hawaiʻi
Some believe that the first Hawaiians arrived on the shores of what we know today as Bellows Air Force Base, only to settle in the vicinity of Waimānalo through Kailua to Kāneʻohe.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report shows more out-of-state residents are buying more homes in Hawaii than in the past
Mother told police that suspect in grandparents’ fatal stabbings was having psychotic episode. Joshua Ho is charged with first and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder. EPA insists consent order on Red Hill fuel facility’s shutdown is necessary. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. “Now that we have...
LIST: Best Chinese restaurants on Maui
Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Maui.
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
Comments / 0