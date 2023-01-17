Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
Hopkins County 4-H “Souper Bowl” Food Drive
Hopkins County 4-H is hosting the 2023 “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive in the days leading up to the Football Super Bowl. They accept donations of non-perishable foods through February 13. All efforts benefit local families who utilize local hunger relief agencies. The 2022 campaign brought in over 500 pounds of food. You can drop off your donations at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1200 W. Houston Street, Sulphur Springs. Office hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Other agencies are encouraged to set up collection sites as well. Call 903-885-3443 if you have questions.
Winnsboro Receiving Over $20,000
The governor’s public safety office will distribute $4.5 million in grants to East Texas programs and nonprofits. According to the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG), the office will disburse federal and state funds to increase public safety and support people who were victims of crime. ETCOG’s Public Safety...
Sulphur Springs PD 911 Outage Again
The Sulphur Springs Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning that that the city lost its landline 911 service. It was the 4th time this had happened in recent weeks. 911 service for some cell phones remained operational, some were not. Later in the day the 911 service was restored. Because of the recent frequency of 911 outages, Sulphur Springs residents are urged to save 903- -439-3719, which will connect the caller with emergency dispatch.
Free Tax Preparation In Sulphur Springs
AARP is offering free tax preparation help in Sulphur Springs for all those in need. The service will begin on February 7 and run through April 15 on Tuesdays from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm and Saturdays from 9:30 to 12:30 at the Sulphur Springs Public Library. A link to make an appointment for tax preparation is on our news website.
Carter Blood Care Closes Paris Office
Because of a lack of donations, Carter Blood Care has closed its donor center at 3305 NE Loop 286 in Paris. They will continue serving the Paris area through mobile blood drives and will continue supplying local hospital blood needs. To find your nearest donation location visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.
NETBIO January 2023 Sale
A big crowd of buyers, sellers and visitors welcomed open the January 2023 Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization’s (NETBIO) pre-conditioned cattle sale Friday. NETBIO board member and Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner David Fowler said, “It was a good sale and the producers continue to do a good job of getting the cattle ready for the sales.”
Mt Pleasant Chick Fil-A To Open June 1
The City of Mount Pleasant hosted a Groundbreaking Celebration on January 18 for the new Chick-fil-A, now under construction at 105 E. 16th Street. Attending to welcome franchise owners, Chuck and Lynne Howard and their family, were Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. and members of the City Council; City Manager Ed Thatcher; CEO/President of the Titus County/Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Richard Bonney; and Executive Director of the Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation Nathan Tafoya.
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
DPS officials find 77 pounds of marijuana after car pursuit in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A Dallas man led officials through a pursuit in Tyler was later arrested Monday night. Wilbert J. Brown, 47, was stopped for a traffic violation in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata on CR 164 in Smith County. Officials said Brown did not stop and they began pursuing...
Paris ISD Schools Hold Annual Spelling Bees
Paris Independent School District students recently competed in campus spelling bees, and eight students will represent the District in the annual Lamar County Spelling Bee. This year’s spelling bee will be at Paris Junior High School on February 8. Campus co-champions are (top row from left) Aikin fourth graders...
Sulphur Springs City Council Candidates Sign Up
Two candidates have signed up for upcoming vacancies on the Sulphur Springs City Council. Tyler Law has signed up for Place 6, which Doug Moore currently holds, and incumbent John Sellers has signed up for re-election for Place 7.
Paris Junior High School Science Fair Winners
Paris Junior High School’s Science Fair winners were announced recently. The winners pictured from left are:. 1st place – Lillian Newberry – The Stroop Effect. 2nd place – Grey Gillem – Bluelight Effect on Sleep. 3rd place – Reed Brown – Glue the Earth...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
One Dead In Fannin County Crash
One person was killed Monday night in a collision between a tractor pulling a homemade trailer and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County. State Troopers say the tractor was traveling without lights or reflective emblems and was attempting a turn when it was struck from behind by the 18-wheeler. The driver of the tractor, 60-year-old Nicolas Gamez Santana of Bonham, was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, 65-year-old William Bailey Isham of Greenville, was not injured. The investigation is continuing.
Paris Man Guilty of Theft From Red River Valley Fair Association
Back in September, Steven and Susan Nash Tucker were arrested for stealing more than $2500 but less than $30,000 from the Red River Valley Fair Association where Steven was Executive Director and Susan was his Executive Assistant. Steven pleaded guilty this week and was sentenced to 5 years felony probation and ordered to pay $11,000 restitution with the first payment of $2000 due within 30 days. Susan’s case is still pending.
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
Friday’s Sports
Jaguars (9-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) at 3:30 pm NBC. Giants (9-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) at 7:15 pm FOX. Cowboys (12-5) at Santa Clara 49ers (13-4) at 5:30 pm FOX. NBA. Maverick’s center/power forward Christian Wood fractured his left thumb and will be re-evaluated next week. Wood suffered...
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jan 19)
Paris Police arrested Eric Pokorski, 46, of Paris, at his residence in the 300-block of NW 12th Wednesday morning at 8:39 on a parole violation warrant. Officers booked Pokorski before transferring him to the Lamar County Jail. Brian Keith Akers. Paris Police located and arrested Brian Keith Akers, 60, in...
