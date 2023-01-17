Southern Illinois legislators are holding a town hall meeting in Marion to discuss gun control and other topics

Read full article on original website
wish989.com
Southern Illinois Republican Legislators Host Successful Gun Control Town Hall
MARION – Seven members of Southern Illinois’ House and Senate legislative delegation hosted more than 900 citizens at a Legislative Town Hall Meeting in Marion on Tuesday night. Legislators covered a variety of topics, including the recently passed firearms ban, redistricting and new district boundaries, abortion law expansion, paid leave, and wind and solar energy legislation.
kbsi23.com
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich reacts to Protect Illinois Communities Act
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – In the days since the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, it has seen its fair share of opposition, not the least of which has come from Williamson County. Sheriff Jeff Diederich said House Bill 5471, which effectively bans assault weapons in the state, is...
wsiu.org
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute examines social media impact on journalism, politics, and government
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Shannon McGregor, a professor of journalism and political science at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute on Thursday, Jan. 26, to discuss the power and danger of social media. McGregor will join John...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
KFVS12
Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. The officers found a man with...
KFVS12
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale cafe ordered to pay more than $98K to workers for back wages, damages
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale café has been ordered to pay 31 workers $98,400 in back wages and damages for operating an illegal tip pool, almost six months after a jury awarded the workers $4,900, 10 percent of their back wages, in what the department alleged was an error based on the jury’s instructions and how they interpreted the evidence at trial.
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
cilfm.com
State Police investigate inmate death at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – The death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is under investigation. Illinois State Police say early Sunday morning, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her cell. CPR was performed, but Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital....
mymoinfo.com
Steelville Burger Joint Turns 70 This Year
(Steelville) A Missouri burger joint, here in the listening area, has been serving burgers up fresh for nearly 70 years. Rich’s Famous Burgers owner Jason Cusick says one of their most popular burgers is the “Big Cheesy”. But Cusick says their most popular burger is the “Jam...
cilfm.com
Two wanted after shots fired in downtown Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people are wanted by police after shots were fired in downtown Carbondale. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday outside of a business in the 200 block of West Main Street. Carbondale Police say they were monitoring a large crowd when the first set...
wsiu.org
One person shot in confrontation in Carbondale
A Carbondale juvenile is recovering after being shot during an argument Tuesday. Carbondale Police say they were notified of a shooting victim being taken to Memorial Hospital just before 6:00 yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Investigators say the shooting happened during a confrontation in the 200 block of Lake Heights Avenue, and...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/19 – Myah Jean Wills
Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.
KFVS12
Two Paducah, Ky. residents charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to drug-related charges for two Paducah, Ky. residents. On Monday, January 16, a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Brown Street near Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Ronald L. Hoyle, 37, and the passenger of...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
