Southern Illinois legislators are holding a town hall meeting in Marion to discuss gun control and other topics

Myah Jean Wills passed on to heaven on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Myah will be dearly missed by her parents: Cameryn Wills and Deziree Smith. She is also survived by her sister: Victoria Wills, grandparents: Tiffany Donahoo and Ryan Donahoo of Centralia and Kim Prather of Plainfield, IL; great-grandparents: Vickie Smith and Ronnie Smith of Mt. Vernon, and Debbie Donahoo; aunts: Gia Donahoo of Centralia, Sadie Donahoo of Centralia, Kylie Wallace of Centralia, Miranda Canada of Centralia, Jessica Wills of Kansas, Madison Wills of Plainfield, and Jennifer Thomas of Marion; great aunt: Sonya McKinney and husband Jason; and cousins: Lillian McKinney and Hannah McKinney.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO