Hattiesburg, MS

Kimberly
2d ago

I love this idea! I pray that many people take advantage of this wind phone. May our Lord comfort this mom and dad during their grief. Such a beautiful gift in their son's memory!💙🙏🏽💙

lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall man arrested stealing catalytic converters in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall man is behind bars after officers caught him attempting to steal catalytic converters. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Taylor of Sumrall was arrested around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers said they discovered Taylor attempting to cut a catalytic converter off a...
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing

Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Walthall County drive-by shooting

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a drive-by shooting on Monday, January 16. Investigators said the shooting happened on Sims Thornhill Road before 3:00 p.m. According to authorities, Javon Lamonte Carpenter, of Starkville, was airlifted to Forrest General Hospital but was […]
WALTHALL COUNTY, MS
People

56-Year-Old Father Dies in House Fire While Trying to Save Family's 10 Dogs: 'Tragic Loss'

Khanh Van Duong helped save the lives of his wife and daughter, but became caught in smoke when trying to retrieve his family's dogs A Mississippi man died in a house fire this week after saving the lives of his family. According to WDAM, 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong helped his wife and daughter escape a fire that broke out in their home in Soso around 12:40 on Monday morning. The pair made it to safety, but Duong died after attempting to rescue the family's 10 dogs from the flames,...
JONES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

City of Magee Board of Aldermen Pass Tethering Regulations

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. With continued complaints of cruel treatment of animals in the City, the Board of Aldermen passed an amendment to Ordinance 227, comely know as the dog ordinance, concerning tethering of dogs.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 1/9-1/16, 2023

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony conspiracy charges for the week of January 9-16, 2023. Kayla Marie Autum 287 Coxs Road, Braxton, MS. 39044. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS

