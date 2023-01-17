ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

41nbc.com

Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night

MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Fort Valley man sentenced to 30 years for deadly shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man charged in a deadly street gang shooting in 2020 will spend the next 30 years in jail. 30-year-old Richard Postell pleaded guilty on January 13, to Voluntary Manslaughter and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity for the shooting death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.
FORT VALLEY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

