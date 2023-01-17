Read full article on original website
Related
36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.
41nbc.com
Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
41nbc.com
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When deputies arrived,...
Husband found dead alongside wife, child after being shot in driveway on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man died and a woman and a child were hospitalized after they were found shot in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just...
39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.
wgxa.tv
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
41nbc.com
Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night
MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
atlantanewsfirst.com
41-year-old Macon man charged in connection to robbery in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 41-year-old Macon man faces charges in connection to a robbery at a store in Bibb County on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a robbery that took place around 4:30 at Rescue Mission Bargain Center located at the 3300 block of Napier Avenue.
Man arrested in October 8 shooting death in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said that Brandon Neal led Bibb County deputies on a chase. The sheriff's office confirmed Thursday evening that there was no chase and what witnesses saw were cruisers headed to the home where Neal was taken into custody.
wgxa.tv
Three arrested for drugs and guns in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three men are sitting in Monroe County Jail after three separate search warrants revealed drugs and guns, deputies say. The searches began at about 10:30 Tuesday morning and investigators say that each search resulted in illegal activity. During a search at the apartment of Jaquarrius...
atlantanewsfirst.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting husband in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Coweta are investigating after a man says his wife shot him Wednesday night. Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Smokey Road in Newnan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Once they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds honor activist who died in shootout at future site of training center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds gathered Friday at the future site of a public safety training center to honor the life of an activist who died in a shootout with state troopers on the same grounds. “Heartbreak and outrage about the police murdering an activist, who was standing...
Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday. They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass....
41nbc.com
Fort Valley man sentenced to 30 years for deadly shooting
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man charged in a deadly street gang shooting in 2020 will spend the next 30 years in jail. 30-year-old Richard Postell pleaded guilty on January 13, to Voluntary Manslaughter and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity for the shooting death of a 24-year-old Fort Valley man.
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Bibb deputies searching for 2 who robbed Forsyth Road Subway restaurant at gunpoint
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Subway restaurant located at 4450 Forsyth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 p.m., two men, one with a gun, came into the restaurant and demanded cash from the register. After getting an unknown amount of money, the men ran away.
Comments / 2