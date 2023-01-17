MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.

