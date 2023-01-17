Read full article on original website
White House to McCarthy: ‘Come clean’ on your backroom speaker deals
The president’s advisers are trying to paint the incoming House speaker as totally beholden to his most conservative members.
Sinema says ‘dear friend’ McCarthy in ‘unenviable position’ after Speaker battle
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) railed against both political parties in an appearance at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, saying “radical” Republicans have put Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in an “unenviable position” at the start of the new Congress. Sinema took the opportunity on a panel with other U.S. lawmakers in Davos, Switzerland, to chastise…
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy officially ends proxy voting
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday ended proxy voting in the House of Representatives, requiring lawmakers to be present in-person to cast votes.
Debt ceiling standoff: McCarthy rejects Democrats in major break with tradition
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is standing firm in his commitment against raising the debt ceiling without budget cuts as the Treasury Department prepares to start extraordinary measures this week to keep the country from defaulting on its debt.
CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him to quit, Santos has said he won’t leave Congress unless everyone who voted for him individually calls on him to...
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Washington Examiner
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Sellers calls out DeSantis administration for blocking African American studies course
The administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is blocking a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies. CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and Republican strategist David Urban join CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
Washington Examiner
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of the House Republicans' top investigative priorities. He sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
eenews.net
10 Interior staffers to watch on natural resources
This new year stacks up to be a big one for the people making key natural resource decisions across multiple Interior Department agencies. Scarce Western water is on tap to be allocated, iconic national parks are in need of rehabilitation, key energy decisions must be made, and lands will be conserved, or not.
3 Active-Duty Marines Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
Three active-duty Marines have been hit with federal misdemeanor charges for their alleged roles in the Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters. After one of them posted photographs from Jan. 6 to his Instagram page with the caption, “Glad to be apart [sic] of history,” FBI agents matched images of USMC members Micah Coomer, Dodge Dale Hellonen, and Joshua Abate inside the Capitol building with their official military ID photos, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday. Hellonen, his detachment’s March 2018 “Student of the Month,” was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, the filing states. Coomer, who the feds say expressed support for the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely organized extremist collective aiming to foment a second Civil War, was stationed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, according to the filing, which does not identify Abate’s most recent duty station.Read it at U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
eenews.net
House Republicans seek to roll back Biden’s solar policy
House Republicans are aiming to reverse a controversial Biden administration move to waive solar tariffs that seek to block heavily subsidized Chinese products from flooding the U.S. by way of Southeast Asia. Rep. Bob Latta (R-Ohio), a high-ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, plans to bring administration officials...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appointment Leaves Ex-Home Sec Member 'Horrified'
Former Democratic members of the House Homeland Security Committee have criticized the GOP House steering panel's decision to place Greene on the committee.
$163 billion of COVID relief was stolen. Republicans must get to the bottom of it
Massive fraud in pandemic-era federal relief programs should be at the top of Republicans' agenda.
Senate stares down immigration fight
A bipartisan group of senators attempting to craft an immigration compromise have an arduous task ahead of them: finding a deal that can attract the support of Democrats, moderate Republicans and the hard-line conservatives who have newfound power and influence in the House. Ten senators last week visited multiple spots along the border for an…
msn.com
GOP debt ceiling demand is (failed) past on repeat
As much as American partisanship seems to be in a state of upheaval, familiar cycles continue to play out. One “tale as old as time” currently on display concerns the truism that Republicans, lacking unified control of the elected branches, will adopt the mantle of fiscal restraint. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy has demanded that any raising of the debt ceiling must include spending cuts. In fact, to secure his speakership, McCarthy agreed for the House Budget Committee to put forward an outline for balancing the federal budget within the next 10 years.
MSNBC
House Freedom Caucus has moved from the fringe to center stage
For about four decades, far-right members of Congress joined a special group, intended to be separate from the GOP mainstream. It was called the Republican Study Committee, and it was home to the House’s most hard-line ideologues. But as regular readers know, a problem soon emerged: The more radicalized...
DOJ reserves right to not cooperate with certain House GOP requests
It’s an early marker of how the Justice Department plans to navigate a Republican majority intent on aggressive oversight over the Biden administration.
Democratic Governor Takes Aim at Kyrsten Sinema While on Stage With Her
J.B. Pritzker of Illinois lauded President Joe Biden's accomplishments despite "some reluctant members of his own party."
