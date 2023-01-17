WHO: No. 8 Denver at No. 18 Oregon State with Sacramento State and Brown. WHERE: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon) WHEN: Saturday, January 21, at 1 p.m. PT/2 p.m. MT. Denver scored a 197.200 to finish second at a tri meet hosted by Michigan on January 13. DU used a program-record 49.550 on vault in the final rotation to secure its final score, which now ranks third all-time for DU in January meets. Five DU vaulters set career highs during the rotation including junior Rosie Casali, who scored a near-perfect 9.975 in competing her upgraded Yurchenko 1.5 for the first time in college and winning the first event title of her career.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO