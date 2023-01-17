Read full article on original website
DU Men’s Tennis Tops UC Davis in Home Opener
DENVER – The University of Denver men's tennis team won its first home match of the 2023 season, beating UC Davis 5-2 on Friday at Denver Tennis Park. After dropping the first doubles match, DU's No. 2 team of junior Nicolas Herrero Cuesta and sophomore Daniel Sancho Arbizu leveled things up with a 6-3 win. UC Davis went on to win the doubles point with a win in 10-8 tiebreak victory in No. 1 doubles.
No. 8 DU Gymnastics Travels to No. 18 Oregon State Quad Meet
WHO: No. 8 Denver at No. 18 Oregon State with Sacramento State and Brown. WHERE: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon) WHEN: Saturday, January 21, at 1 p.m. PT/2 p.m. MT. Denver scored a 197.200 to finish second at a tri meet hosted by Michigan on January 13. DU used a program-record 49.550 on vault in the final rotation to secure its final score, which now ranks third all-time for DU in January meets. Five DU vaulters set career highs during the rotation including junior Rosie Casali, who scored a near-perfect 9.975 in competing her upgraded Yurchenko 1.5 for the first time in college and winning the first event title of her career.
DU Women's Tennis Begins Season at Long Beach State Invitational
DENVER – The University of Denver women's tennis team starts its 2023 campaign at the 2023 Long Beach State Winter Invitational on January 20-22. Joining Denver and host Long Beach State will be the University of San Francisco and the University of the Pacific. Each day will feature a...
DU Men’s Tennis Opens Home Schedule Against UC Davis, Rice
DENVER – The University of Denver men's tennis team will host its first two home matches of the 2023 season when it welcomes UC Davis on Friday, January 20, at 12 p.m. MT and Rice on Sunday, January 22, at 10:30 a.m. MT. Both matches will be held at Denver Tennis Park.
PREVIEW: No. 3 Denver Travels to Face No. 4 St. Cloud State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 3 Denver Pioneers hockey team heads to Minnesota this weekend for top-five matchup against the No. 4 St. Cloud State Huskies on Friday and Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Both contests will be broadcasted on NCHC.tv, with Friday's game starting...
