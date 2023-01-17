Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’
In a speech at his daughter’s wedding, Adam Payne, the newly appointed secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), told a story about the first time he went deer hunting with her and the joy they shared when she harvested a doe and buck that day. In an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner, […] The post New DNR Secretary wants agency to ‘be a leader not a follower’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax
Wisconsin Republicans have a plan for what to do with the record-breaking $6.6 billion state budget surplus, and it basically involves putting all the money in a pile and chucking it out the windows of the Capitol. State residents can gather below and snatch the cash as it scatters to the winds. People who aren’t […] The post Wisconsin Republicans aim to kill off government with their flat tax appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin State Legislature sends three ballot questions to the April ballot
Wisconsin voters will be deciding on three ballot questions—two constitutional measures and one advisory question—on April 4. The constitutional measures relate to the conditions of release for an accused individual before conviction and cash bail. The two questions were referred to the ballot with the final passage of Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR 2) on Jan. 19.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Wisconsin?
John Menard Jr. is an American businessman and the founder and CEO of Menard Inc., one of the largest home improvement retailers in the United States. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the state of Wisconsin, with a net worth of over $16.5 billion.
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
WISN
2023 Wisconsin State Fair headliners
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Wisconsin State Fair is beginning to release its Main Stage acts for this year's fair. Thursday, Aug. 3: Alabama with Exile, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: For King + Country with Katy Nichole, 7:30 p.m.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin
Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
Attention Anglers: Study Suggests Minnesota + Wisconsin Fish Contaminated With High Levels Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
For individuals that enjoy a meal wild-caught freshwater fish after catching them in a Minnesota or Wisconsin body of water, a new study suggests those fish might contain high levels of ' forever chemicals'. A study published in the most recent edition of Environmental Research (via The Hill) points to...
tonemadison.com
Torturing queer kids is a priority for Wisconsin Republicans
New year, “new” legislature, same bullshit. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our new recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. The Wisconsin legislature has...
WSAW
DNR issues advisory for PFAS fish consumption from Lake Wausau, Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the Department of Health Services announced Wednesday a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage based on fish sampling. Elevated levels of PFOS, perfluorooctane sulfonate, a type of PFAS, were found in several...
CBS 58
Wisconsin homeowners encouraged to test houses for cancer-causing gas called radon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A dangerous gas known to cause lung cancer in thousands of Americans is common in Wisconsin, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS). Gov. Tony Evers declared January as National Radon Action Month. Radon is a radioactive gas found in soil and rock after elements,...
spectrumnews1.com
Assembly approves two ballot questions in time for April 4 election
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will see two questions on their ballot when they head to the polls on April 4, after lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly gave the green light to the measures Thursday. The topic of bail reform has become popular among lawmakers, especially in the wake of...
Comments / 1