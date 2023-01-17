Read full article on original website
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: D’Iberville girls stay atop Region 7-6A; OS sweeps St. Martin
Ocean Springs swept home-standing St. Martin Friday night in Region 7-6A play, while visiting Pascagoula split a pair of games at D’Iberville. It marked the second sweep of the week in league play for the OSHS squads, after accomplishing the same feat at home Tuesday night against Pascagoula. The...
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: Gulfport sweeps past HC; Moss Point gets big road win
Visiting Gulfport went to Lyman and swept Harrison Central in a pair of games Friday night, while the Moss Point boys got a big road win as well. In Region 8-6A play, the Admirals moved to 2-1 in league play and stand solidly in second place behind Biloxi after an impressive 63-36 over the Red Rebels. Kamari Mitchell finished with 15 points, E.J. Collier had 11, Keanu Patrick and Kylan Howze each had 10 while Amir Abdul-Rauf added nine points to the winning effort as fifth-ranked GHS moved to 19-4 overall with the win.
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: Several big region match-ups on tap Friday night
There are some big region match-ups on the hardwood tonight, but none perhaps any bigger than a boys’ match-up in Pass Christian. The Moss Point Tigers head to Pass Christian in a battle for the top spot in Region 8-4A. The Pirates bring an impressive 5-0 mark in league play into tonight’s action, while the Tigers stand solidly in second at 4-1 with their only loss so far coming at the hands of PCHS 54-43 10 days ago in Moss Point.
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops: Four teams remain unbeaten in Class 5A “Southern Six” region play
The boys’ teams from both George County and Picayune as well as the girls’ squads from both Gautier and West Harrison each maintained their unbeaten and top-spot status atop their respective Class 5A regions Friday night. In Hurley, the visiting Rebels stopped home-standing East Central 59-34 as GCHS...
WLOX
Major developments coming to Pascagoula
The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
WLOX
Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach
Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
WLOX
Legislative update from Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn
The workshop will take place February 28th at the Pascagoula Senior Center. The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the...
WLOX
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
ourmshome.com
New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum
Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WLOX
Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
It may not be a billion dollars, but one lucky Mississippi Lottery player has ended up with $30,000. Is it you?
Although nobody in the Magnolia State won the recent $1.35 billion Mega Millions, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player will soon walk away with $30,000. Mississippi Lottery officials report that one $30,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 17, Mega Millions drawing was purchased at a Circle K in Ocean Springs.
WLOX
Insurance citation from Ocean Springs traffic camera angers Gautier man
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been more than a year since Ocean Springs set up cameras at intersections. The cameras are designed to catch drivers without car insurance. Over the past year, the city has sent out more than 2,000 tickets for violations. One of those tickets was...
Shoppers shocked when gunshot victim falls out of car at Mississippi grocery. Police looking for suspect.
Shoppers at a busy Mississippi grocery store were shocked when a woman with a gunshot wound fell out of her in front of the store entrance Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officers are investigating the incident at a Rouses Market parking lot near the intersection East Pass and Cowan roads in Gulfport.
wxxv25.com
17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting
Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
WLOX
Long Beach restaurant closing a sign of progress for Southern Sand Casino development
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After this weekend, Parrish’s Restaurant and Lounge in Long Beach will temporarily close its doors. But it’s actually a sign of economic progress for the area. The restaurant situated at the Long Beach Harbor will be one of the amenities attached to the...
WLOX
Moss Point author shares her story growing up with racism, bullying
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point woman is sharing her story growing up on a plantation as a sharecropper’s daughter. Edna Clemons gave us a glimpse of her biography book, “If You Would Have Asked Me.”. “I loved it out there. All the time you could...
WLOX
Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
Mississippi man sentenced for attempting to kidnap ex-wife, stand-off with deputies
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Vancleave man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap his ex-wife and initiating a standoff with deputies in Sept. 2020. Darrell Morris, 43, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20 after being convicted of aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th […]
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Suspect Arrested for Larceny
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested county resident Michael Craig Cuevas on one felony count of Grand Larceny. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Harrison County School Administrators for Lizana Elementary School in Saucier, Miss. reported that some unknown person had stolen two air conditioner units from the school property.
