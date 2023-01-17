Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.

BILOXI, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO