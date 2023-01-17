ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pascagoula, MS

ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Gulfport sweeps past HC; Moss Point gets big road win

Visiting Gulfport went to Lyman and swept Harrison Central in a pair of games Friday night, while the Moss Point boys got a big road win as well. In Region 8-6A play, the Admirals moved to 2-1 in league play and stand solidly in second place behind Biloxi after an impressive 63-36 over the Red Rebels. Kamari Mitchell finished with 15 points, E.J. Collier had 11, Keanu Patrick and Kylan Howze each had 10 while Amir Abdul-Rauf added nine points to the winning effort as fifth-ranked GHS moved to 19-4 overall with the win.
MOSS POINT, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops: Several big region match-ups on tap Friday night

There are some big region match-ups on the hardwood tonight, but none perhaps any bigger than a boys’ match-up in Pass Christian. The Moss Point Tigers head to Pass Christian in a battle for the top spot in Region 8-4A. The Pirates bring an impressive 5-0 mark in league play into tonight’s action, while the Tigers stand solidly in second at 4-1 with their only loss so far coming at the hands of PCHS 54-43 10 days ago in Moss Point.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Major developments coming to Pascagoula

The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the time Dick Clark joined him on Sunday Night. Singing River Services, local law enforcement joining to prevent...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Southern Sand casino development in the works for Long Beach

Stone County residents sound off about Enviva's proposed plant in Bond. Stone County residents are continuing to share concerns surrounding Enviva's application for a proposed plant in the Bond community. New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST.
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Legislative update from Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn

The workshop will take place February 28th at the Pascagoula Senior Center. The Spillway disaster in 2011 resulted in about $11 million dollars coming to Mississippi. Flashback Friday: Dick Clark on Sunday Night, 1992. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. In honor of WLOX's 60th anniversary, Dave Elliott reflects on the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

New Cafe Opened at Biloxi’s Ohr-O’Keefe Museum

Chef Josh Mitchell is one of those chefs that came up through the ranks, but not in just any ordinary restaurant. Mitchell started in the kitchen of Kelly English’s Magnolia House at Harrah’s Casino Biloxi washing dishes, but under the tutelage of Chef English (2009 Food and Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef of the Year), and years of hard work, he rose to the rank of executive chef. So, when chef of his caliber opens a new restaurant, foodies all over the Coast should take note.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Northbound I-110 traffic at a standstill over bridge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers trying to head north from Biloxi might want to take some more time thinking of how to get to their destinations Saturday. Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes on Interstate 110 over the bridge. Viewers who have reached out to WLOX report a multi-car wreck is responsible.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

17-year-old charged in Friday night shooting

Gulfport Police have charged a man with aggravated assault in a connection with a shooting that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was taken to the Harrison County jail. Bond is set at $250,000. Gulfport Police responded to Rouses grocery store about 6:30 p.m. in reference to a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Student arrested for bringing gun to Harrison County school

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager was arrested after authorities learned he brought a gun to school Friday. According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, the 17-year-old had left a pistol in a locked vehicle glove compartment at Harrison Central High School. He was booked into the Harrison County Juvenile Detention...
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Suspect Arrested for Larceny

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested county resident Michael Craig Cuevas on one felony count of Grand Larceny. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Harrison County School Administrators for Lizana Elementary School in Saucier, Miss. reported that some unknown person had stolen two air conditioner units from the school property.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

