Texas State

AAA Texas: State has cheapest US gas price average as costs rise

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers across the Lone Star State were paying the lowest gas prices on average in the U.S. this week, despite a recent spike at the pump, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in...
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
Non-profits needed to help Texas military veterans hunt & fish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits that help veterans of the United States armed forces hunt and or fish are being encouraged to partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. TPWD is seeking NPPs that allow veterans who are exempt from obtaining hunting and/or fishing licenses in the state...
Mayors sign off on automated cross-border cargo shuttle

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The mayors of El Paso and Juarez on Friday agreed to explore a private company’s pitch for an automated shuttle system to move cargo more efficiently through the Ysleta port of entry. The project involves truckers unhinging their cargo on the Mexican...
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Lubbock Co. judge named Chairman of US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation announced Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish was named Chairman of the US 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. According to a Lubbock County press release, TxDOT’s Planning and Programming (TPP) Division is initiating a corridor study for US 82, spanning...
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 20th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Shower or two north. Low of 29°. Winds SE→W 15-20 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 51°. Winds NW 15-20 MPH. A cold front will pass through the South...
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a...
Texas DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase

TEXAS (KXAN) — A Houston resident’s proposed license plate has been rejected by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, with the state agency saying the application included a “vulgar” phrase. Catie Cryar applied for a license plate that read “LVTOFU,” according to a release from People...
KLBK Wednesday Evening Weather Update: January 18th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update. Tonight: Cloud or two. Calming winds. Low of 26°. Winds WNW 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 56°. Winds W→S 12-18 MPH. As winds begin to taper off tonight, temperatures will...
