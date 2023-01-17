Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
Is Montrose the Most ‘Dynamic’ Town in Colorado?
I know I say this a lot, but Montrose really is a great place to live. Turns out, I'm not the only one that thinks so. Now, there's a science to back me up, so I feel empowered to shout it from the rooftops as often as I can: Montrose is a great place to live!
nbc11news.com
Limited snow possible Friday, mostly focuses on far Southern Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds started increasing this afternoon. They’ll build from the west tonight as snow approaches Western Colorado. Snow Possible Friday - Mostly In Far Southern Colorado. Snow will not be abundant. Most of that snow will be limited to the higher terrain, Friday afternoon and...
Grand Junction Makes New York Times List of 52 Places To Go In 2023
It's quite possible the entire world is about to discover Grand Junction, Colorado. The city of Grand Junction has been selected for inclusion in the New York Times list of 52 Places to Go in 2023. On the list, you'll find Grand Junction at #45 right between Madrid and La Guajira, Columbia. The list was posted online and will be published in the New York Times Travel Section on January 15.
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
KJCT8
Dry conditions return for the valleys as mountains not done with the snow yet
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list
Grand Junction is one of The New York Times' picks for best places to visit in 2023.Photo byVisit Grand Junction. (Grand Junction, Colo.) What do London, Istanbul, Madrid and Grand Junction have in common? It turns out that they’re all on The New York Times’ curated “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.
Grand Junction Wants To Jump Into a Pool Of This
Have you ever wanted to run out and jump into a huge pool of... something? Here's a look at what we in Grand Junction, Colorado want to dive into a pool of. Would it be money? How about a pool filled with your favorite candy? Perhaps a pool filled to the brim with your favorite adult beverage? Strangely, the replies out of Grand Junction lean a bit conservative.
New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
KJCT8
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
nbc11news.com
Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two COVID-19 testing sites closed on the Western Slope this weekend. With at-home testing becoming more common, the need for in person testing sites has declined. The Colorado Mesa University testing site in Grand Junction closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Additionally, the testing site...
10 Fun Adult Activities You Can Do In Grand Junction During Winter
Winter has arrived in western Colorado, but don't let that stop you from being active for the next several weeks. Winter means great for fun on the slopes, snowmobile trails, and snowshoe trails. But, for those who aren't especially keen on the idea of playing in the snow, what are you going to do when it's too cold to play outdoors?
Victims of Colo. funeral home that doubled as body broker begin healing journey
On Jan. 3, 2023, Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
ouraynews.com
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
KJCT8
Grand Junction company is running low on blood
New details from the arrest affidavit of the Northern Way shooter paint a clearer picture of what happened that day. Data collected across the US indicates that women have exponentially pursued four-year degrees at a higher rate than men. I-70 reopened after semi crash spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline.
KJCT8
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
KJCT8
List of rejected license plates from Colorado DMV
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Customizing license plates can be a unique way to express yourself while on the road. However, some expressions just aren’t, well, appropriate. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles has compiled a list of inappropriate license plates that they recognized as lewd, crude or rude...
KKTV
Man faces slew of charges after allegedly opening fire in middle of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A 29-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly opening fire in the middle of Grand Junction. City police say gunshots broke out Tuesday afternoon near the 12th Street City Market, prompting numerous businesses and part of a hospital to shelter-in-place for what was feared to be an active shooter.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0