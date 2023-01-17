Read full article on original website
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday January 20
JACKSON -- Here are scores from the games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
FGR guard Charlotte Miller named Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week
ANN ARBOR – When a play was needed, Charlotte Miller was there to make it. The Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard sophomore girls basketball standout hit the game winning shot to beat Divine Child, which led to her being named the Ann Arbor-area Winter Sports Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-14.
Springport’s Maddux Overweg voted Jackson-area athlete of the week
JACKSON -- Springport girls basketball player Maddux Overweg has been voted athlete of the week in the Jackson area. Out of more than 19,000 votes cast, the Spartans junior took 44.94% while Leslie basketball player Rylie Burley took 31.47% and Homer wrestler Alex Miller took 15.28%.
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Chelsea boys waste little time bouncing back, Saline girls make history
After suffering its first loss of the season, Chelsea’s boys basketball team wasted little time getting back to its winning ways on Friday. The Bulldogs knocked off Ypsilanti 74-61 to move to 10-1 on the season.
Jackson roundup: Columbia Central’s Zoie Bamm breaks school rebounding record
Zoie Bamm season of breaking records continued on Friday in Columbia Central’s 50-35 win over Hudson. With 10 rebounds, Bamm surpassed Katie Johnson for the school record for most career rebounds. Johnson had 786 between 2000-2002. Bamm now has 792.
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard from Jan. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from high school basketball games involving Ann Arbor area teams from Friday night.
Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year Bruce Williams makes college football choice
ANN ARBOR – One of the state’s top defensive football players has found his collegiate home. Bruce Williams of Ann Arbor Huron announced on Friday afternoon his commitment to play for Dartmouth. He was offered by Dartmouth in May of last year.
Huron speedster Kamren Flowers picks up first ACC football offer
ANN ARBOR – Kamren Flowers’ college football recruitment is beginning to pick up steam. The Ann Arbor Huron sophomore speedster earned his second Power Five offer and first from the ACC on Friday.
See photos as Kalamazoo Central High School basketball hosts Battle Creek Central in boys basketball
KALAMAZOO, MI - Kalamazoo Central High School hosted Battle Creek Central High School in boys basketball on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The game had a limited amount of spectators in attendance, due to gun shots fired at varsity football game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central. The Giants were able to defeat the Bearcats, 63-51.
Jackson roundup: Napoleon picks up win over East Jackson
The Napoleon boys basketball team beat East Jackson 58-41 on Thursday. DeVonta Habern had 20 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Trent Jester had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Holden Van Poppel had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grant Bradley had four points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
East Jackson holds off late Michigan Center rally for 41-31 win
EAST JACKSON -- A sophomore and a junior both wearing the number 14 kept making play after play in Wednesday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Michigan Center and East Jackson. The Cardinals’ No. 14, Julia Reynolds, hit several key shots from beyond the 3-point arc while the Trojans’...
Carson Cooper was initially going to redshirt for MSU. Now he’s playing key minutes.
The Jackson native who went to IMG Academy in Florida has gotten more playing time over the last few weeks, but as our Ian Kress shares, playing this season wasn't initially in the cards for Cooper.
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
Tweets from a Jackson Public School Board member leads to raucous board meeting
In a meeting held to swear in new-elected leadership positions, the focus from those who attended the Jackson Public Schools Board of Education meeting turned to something unrelated to the district.
Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler goes from bench to breakout with first double-double
EAST LANSING – Even as his minutes went from double digits nearly every game to low single digits for a week, Jaxon Kohler insists his approach stayed the same. Michigan State’s freshman center prepared for every game to be ready to play, even as his minutes ebbed to a fraction of what they once were.
Peyton Fether’s 26 points paces Manchester past Addison
ADDISON – Peyton Fether hit shots from the left, and the right, and layups, and everything in between. Then at the other end, she made her presence felt with five steals.
How Michigan lost to Maryland after a 35-point win a few weeks ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- How does a team win a game by 35 points and, less than three weeks later, lose to the same team?. To a certain extent, that’s college basketball, where home-court advantage is very real and teams regularly split regular-season meetings.
After 5 break-ins and a fire, Ann Arbor restaurant considers closing
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A slew of break-ins has pushed a restaurant closer to shutting down its Ann Arbor location as it plans opening an Ypsilanti location. Earthen Jar confirmed earlier this week it will be opening an Ypsilanti location. But it’s unclear if the Indian restaurant will remain in Ann Arbor much longer.
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
wlen.com
Greg Hardy Gives Update On Dee Warner’s Disappearance
Adrian, MI – WLEN continues our series on the disappearance of Lenawee County woman, Dee Warner. Warner has been missing since April 2021. Her brother, Greg Hardy, recently spoke to WLEN News about the many things going on at the same time… including a petition for what’s called a ‘declaration of death’…
