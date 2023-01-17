ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

MLive.com

Jackson roundup: Napoleon picks up win over East Jackson

The Napoleon boys basketball team beat East Jackson 58-41 on Thursday. DeVonta Habern had 20 points and six rebounds for the Pirates. Trent Jester had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Holden Van Poppel had 14 points and 16 rebounds. Grant Bradley had four points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
NAPOLEON, MI
MLive.com

East Jackson holds off late Michigan Center rally for 41-31 win

EAST JACKSON -- A sophomore and a junior both wearing the number 14 kept making play after play in Wednesday’s Cascades Conference girls basketball game between Michigan Center and East Jackson. The Cardinals’ No. 14, Julia Reynolds, hit several key shots from beyond the 3-point arc while the Trojans’...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
EAST LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Greg Hardy Gives Update On Dee Warner’s Disappearance

Adrian, MI – WLEN continues our series on the disappearance of Lenawee County woman, Dee Warner. Warner has been missing since April 2021. Her brother, Greg Hardy, recently spoke to WLEN News about the many things going on at the same time… including a petition for what’s called a ‘declaration of death’…
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

